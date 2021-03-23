TIDBITS: Goose Creek falls in region openers

The Berkeley Stags softball team erupted for a blowout victory in its Region 7-AAAAA opener on March 22 at GCHS, rolling to a 27-0 road win. The Stags scored eight runs in the first inning, three in the second inning, eight more in the third inning and six runs in the fourth inning.
Berkeley’s Abby Prince collected three hits and drove in five runs while pitcher Gracie DeCuir was 4 for 4 with two RBIs. Jakayla McKelvey knocked in four runs and Caroline Ballentine chipped in a pair of RBIs.
DeCuir struck out four batters and allowed two hits in earning the win for Berkeley.
The Stags (4-0) have scored 69 runs in four games.
Berkeley 12,
Goose Creek 2
Berkeley finished strong to close out visiting Goose Creek in six innings on March 22.
The Stags scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to break a 2-2 tie and added four more in the sixth to end it via mercy rule.
Mason Salisbury led the Stags with three hits and knocked in a run. Leadoff hitter JP Proctor and Jesse Free each delivered two hits and scored twice. Gabe White drive in a pair and scored twice. Austin Hewette also scored twice for the Stags.
Berkeley pitcher Chevy Wrenn went the distance, scattering eight hits while striking out six batters and allowing one earned run.
Leadoff hitter Caleb Singleton, Alex Dial and Zane Hopkins collected two hits apiece for the Gators. Jesse Villicana and Antonio Cochran knocked in runs.
Goose Creek went up 2-0 with runs in the first and second innings before the Stags evened it with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Hanahan 6,
Philip Simmons 0
Leadoff hitter Aryan Patel knocked in a pair of runs and Foster Nicodin launched a solo home run as Hanahan blanked visiting Philip Simmons in a non-region high school baseball game on March 22.
Gene Blackmon, Travis Jones and Aidan Keller also had RBIs for Hanahan.
Six pitchers combined on a two-hitter for the Hanahan pitching staff, which racked up 14 strikeouts. Austin Mitchum struck out five batters and allowed one hit in two innings to earn the win for the Hawks. Relievers Luke Varner, Josh Litwin and Brick Nichols fanned three batters each.
Summerville 5,
Stratford 0
Summerville High School pitcher Aidan Hunter struck out 12 batters and tossed a four-hit shutout as Summerville blanked Stratford 5-0 in a non-region game baseball on March 22.
Owen Wellman and Carson Messina collected two hits each for the Green Wave.
Josh Davis took the loss for Stratford, scattering five hits with three earned runs and six strikeouts in six innings.
Summerville 11,
Stratford 0
Summerville scored six runs in the first inning to gain control early in an 11-0 victory over visiting Stratford in a non-region softball game on March 22.
Hanahan 11,
Colleton Prep 0
Brooke Patterson collected three hits and drove in four runs to power Hanahan past visiting Colleton Prep on March 22. Patterson launched a home run and added a double for the Hawkettes.
Brooke Jones also pounded out three hits and drove in a pair while Kayla Cummings added a pair of hits and two RBIs.
Hurler Kaylee LeCompte fanned four batters and allowed three hits in the shutout.