TIDBITS: Former Cobra garners CAA honor

Former Cane Bay Cobras standout Zane Jackson earned a collegiate accolade the first time he donned the maroon and gold for Elon University.
Jackson, a two-time state champion for the Cobras, was the first Elon runner across the line in the High Point University Winter Vertcross on Feb. 12. He was 15th in his career debut with a time of 26:50.59 in the men's 8K and was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Runner of the Week.
At Cane Bay, Jackson won the 3,200-meter run in track and field in the spring of 2019 as a junior and captured a cross country title in the fall of 2019 as a senior, setting the 5A state record along the way.
Jackson also won a Class A cross country title for Palmetto Scholars when he was a freshman.
Boston College sweeps CSU
Boston College dominated Charleston Southern at Shipyard Park on Feb. 20 and 21, coasting in all three baseball games of a season-opening series in Mt. Pleasant.
The Eagles handed CSU losses of 12-4, 12-1 and 10-2.
CSU (0-3) takes on Ball State at Shipyard Park for three more non-conference games Feb. 27-28.
Saturday’s games are at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., while the finale is Sunday at 11 a.m.
Tyrell Brewer, a freshman transfer from Florida State, led the Buccaneers with five hits in 10 at-bats in the Boston College series.
The Citadel won Sunday’s series finale at home against Longwood, 9-6, to start off 1-2.
Former Stratford standout Travis Lott was 3 for 11 in the series for the Bulldogs, who host North Florida at Joseph P. Riley Park on Feb. 26 and 27 (DH).
College of Charleston took two of three from visiting North Carolina A&T over the weekend, winning 1-0 on Saturday before splitting Sunday, winning 14-2 and losing 4-3.
The Cougars (2-1) host Georgia Southern at 4 p.m. on Feb. 24 before USC Upstate visits Patriots Point for three games Feb. 26-28 (4 p.m., Noon and 1 p.m.)