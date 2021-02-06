The Creek doubles up rival

One streak grew by a game and perhaps another began.
Goose Creek High School’s basketball teams swept visiting rival Stratford High School on Feb. 5 in a Region 7-AAAAA doubleheader.
The Lady Gators pulled away in the second half for a 45-32 victory and the Goose Creek boys dominated from the outset in a 74-23 win in the nightcap.
“Stratford played hard and gave great effort,” GCHS girls coach Tim Baldwin said. “Luckily, we finally hit some free throws and big 3-pointers and pulled it out.”
Goose Creek hasn’t lost to Stratford in girls basketball since falling 38-28 at Stratford in 2007. The Lady Knights, seeking their first victory party of the season, led 21-18 midway through the third quarter, though.
Baldwin’s team, ranked sixth in Class 5A in the last SC Basketball Coaches Association poll, responded with a 10-1 run to finish out the third quarter and outscored Stratford 17-10 over the final eight minutes.
“We finally figured out we could drive a little bit and get to the line,” Baldwin said. “With this team we have, we’ve got a lot of inexperienced players. That’s showed the last couple games. It was the third game in five days and these kids are tired. That’s a lot on them, especially being inexperienced.”
The Lady Gators (8-1, 2-1 region) host Berkeley on Feb. 8 (after press time).
“The biggest thing is to just win and stay COVID-19 free,” Baldwin said.
Sharriah Green powered Goose Creek with 18 points, scoring a dozen in the fourth quarter. Samiyah Grant added 16 points while Ravin Griffin chipped in five points.
Yasmine Cook paced Stratford with a team-high 13 points. Kaleyia Brown added nine points and Taliya Griffin contributed four points.
Unlike the girls game, the boys clash was no contest right out of the gate. The Gators, ranked fifth in Class 5A, opened up a 21-2 lead after a quarter and extended their advantage to 35-2 in the first half.
Stratford, which won in the series for the first time in at least 15 years last season, was simply no match on Friday.
Goose Creek coach Blake Hall believed his squad was motivated by thoughts of last year’s loss at Stratford in the final regular season game.
“I think for the veterans, they were,” Hall said. “They remembered (Stratford’s) celebration afterward and didn’t appreciate it. I think it’s lingered for a year. That’s part of competing. I challenged them. They need to have that approach no matter the opponent, no matter the situation. I’m proud of them. I thought it was our best performance of the year.”
The Gators improved to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in the region. Hall’s team has outscored region foes 207-71. The 51-point margin of victory was the largest for Goose Creek since coasting past Cane Bay 84-31 in November of 2016. The widest victory margin in the Hall era is 92-36 against Myrtle Beach in January of 2016. Hall took over the Gators in 2012-13.
“We’re trying to start playing our best ball and pick up some momentum,” Hall said. “I think they were more locked in tonight (on defense). They’ve always had the ability. It’s just a matter of coming ready to play.”
Justin Britt led three Gators in double figures with 16 points. Yaturi Bolton and Kahrone Brabham added 11 points apiece. Tykelvion Thompson, Demetri Simmons and Jayden Johnson kicked in eight points each.
Caleb Pratt led Stratford with eight points. David Washington and Ja’Rel Cheeseborough chipped in five points apiece.
Stratford fell to 2-6 overall and 2-1 in the region.
Friday’s loss was the Knights’ worst since the 2010-11 season.