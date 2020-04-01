Stratford's Soriano chooses next stop

Stratford High School’s king of the mat has his next-level destination picked out.
Senior Preston Soriano, the school’s all-time winningest wrestler with 194 victories, is headed to King University in Bristol, Tennessee. King is a private Presbyterian school that competes in NCAA Div. II as part of Conference Carolinas.
Soriano will get more resistance in college but his high school coach believes he’ll be up for the challenge.
“College is definitely another level up from high school,” Stratford coach Nick Young said. “Every match is a battle. He’s going to have a lot of successes and a lot of challenges.”
Young wrestled in college at Newberry College and the Wolves encountered King regularly.
“I’m excited to see what he will do with a great coach in Deral Brown at King,” Young said. “Preston is a great wrestler. He worked hard to get to this point in his career. He had practice partners that pushed him, too. He will get that in college as well. As long as he works hard, but has fun with what he does, he will be fine. I’m very proud of him.”
Soriano was a four-time state placer for the Knights, winning it all at 126 pounds as a junior. He was third at 126 as a freshman and sophomore.
This past season he was third at 138 pounds to become the only Stratford wrestler to place all four years.
His final mark as a senior was 51-4.
Soriano ended his prep career as a North-South all-star for the Class 5A-2A-1A squad and went 2-0 in those bouts against all-stars from other parts of the state.
Additionally, Soriano’s wrestling resume includes a state championship and runner-up finish in the Carolina Invitational as a middle schooler.