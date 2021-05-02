Stratford's Lord selects next stop

A two-time all-region defender with more than over 200 tackles for Stratford High School's defense has made his decision regarding college.
The soon-to-be graduate is headed to play football Presbyterian College in Clinton.
Knights linebacker Mason Lord made the announcement on Twitter late last month.
“He’s one of the hardest working kids we’ve had,” Stratford coach Dennie McDaniel said. “He’s very unselfish and definitely a leader. He’s one of the catalysts that we ended up having a winning season.”
Lord (5-9, 193) was an anchor at inside linebacker as a junior but moved outside as a senior, dropping some weight and picking up some speed. He topped the 100-tackle mark to reel in his second All-Region 7-AAAAA selection in as many years starting.
McDaniel pointed to the fact Lord was also a two-time captain for the Knights, a title he earned for his dedication to the program off the field as much as on it.
“He was an absolute workout warrior,” McDaniel said. “He totally changed his body from his sophomore year to his junior year by his work ethic and diet plan. He stuck to it and worked himself into being a tremendous athlete.”
McDaniel said Lord totaled more than 700 pounds between his bench press and squat numbers. He wasn't afraid to stick his nose in the pile.
Lord will need that work ethic at the next level where he’ll walk on campus with plenty physical growth and speed to gain. College football is a huge step up.
“There’s no doubt he’s going to have to prove himself,” McDaniel said. “He doesn’t have the size everybody is looking for but he makes up for it with heart and how he studies the game. He’s a kid that’s going to work hard. He is somebody who can develop over the years.”
The Mason Lord moment McDaniel recalls the most from last season helped the Knights spring an upset over Summerville on a muddy mess of a field in the season opener.
“We were over there and had just gone up on them,” McDaniel said. “They were driving the ball and had the ball inside our 20-yard line. They ran a zone play to their right and Mason smacked their running back. He read it perfectly and the ball popped out of the running back’s hands. We got on it and ended up winning.”