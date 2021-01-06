Stratford's Jenkins makes college choice

Tayler Jenkins has incredible wheels and tracks the ball off the bat very well.
Now, the senior outfielder from Stratford High School has the chance to continue roaming the grass for at least four more years after graduating SHS in the spring.
Jenkins, the Lady Knights’ centerfielder, inked a deal with Limestone College last month, and Stratford coach Ashton Jarrett is not surprised.
“The jump she gets on balls is second to none,” Jarrett said. “She should be one of the top outfielders around when the season starts.”
Jenkins will be in her sixth varsity season this spring but only the second on Crowfield Boulevard. She suited up the first four years at rival Goose Creek High School. As a junior, the lefty slapper was on the verge of filling the scorebook with runs scored, hits and stolen bases before COVID-19 hit.
Jarrett said Jenkins was probably batting over .400 and well on her way to an all-region type of season.
“If she kept up what she was doing in the beginning, there’s no doubt she would have gotten all-region,” Jarrett said. “She was very productive for us. She’s a super athlete. I wish I had her a lot longer.”
In the Battle on the Bases preseason tournament, Jenkins crossed home plate four times in one game, three times in another and collected two hits in a third game as the Lady Knights posted a 4-1 mark. Stratford was 5-1 before the season was cancelled.
“She does a heckuva job getting on base and making things happen when she gets there,” Jarrett said. “Hopefully she’ll keep that up. Unless something drastic happens, she’ll be at the top of the lineup again.”
Jenkins is quite the team leader in the dugout, too. She’s one of the important elements in the team’s chemistry and can make her coach chuckle.
“She’s a very funny kid,” Jarrett said. “She’s hilarious. I’ve gotten to know her a little bit. She has a good personality and she’s very bubbly most of the time. She’s not the teammate who is going to yell at another teammate. She’s going to be there to help them get through whatever is going on.”
Perhaps it’s because she’s the daughter of a coach. Dad Mike Jenkins is the boys basketball coach at Stratford. He played basketball in high school and college, too.
“Having a dad as a coach is motivation,” Jarrett said. “My dad was a coach and it helped me get some perspective on what it takes to be successful. I think Tayler has that, too. She knows what’s expected of her. She gets the coaching perspective in her own household.”
Limestone competes in NCAA Div. II as part of Conference Carolinas. Jenkins is the second Stratford centerfielder in recent years to make the move to Gaffney after high school. Former Lady Knights standout Kat Tate just finished her playing career at Limestone.
“Limestone has been a pretty competitive program,” Jarrett said. “I know back when I was playing a lot of good athletes went to to Limestone. I think she’ll fit in well there. I’m sure she has a shot to play as long as she keeps working.”
The 2021 Stratford softball team can begin practicing in February.