Stratford's Cox reels in college deal

Stratford softball coach Ashton Revan has seen Payton Cox develop into a next-level player over the years.
“She’s been my primary pitcher since the eighth grade,” Revan said. “She’s a senior this year so we’ve been together a while. I’ve gotten to see her grow. She’s gained a lot of velocity and ball movement. I expect a pretty good senior year from her. She’s one of those players who is always trying to better herself during the offseason.”
For her efforts in the area of hard work, Cox was able to earn a college opportunity at Erskine College in Due West. The pitcher/first baseman will be one of Stratford’s team leaders this spring when the Lady Knights aim to build off what figured to be a promising campaign last season before COVID-19 brought it to a halt.
Revan’s squad had a strong 5-1 mark when it ended and Cox was one of the top performers.
She had fashioned some notable performances inside the circle. She hurled a three-hitter with five strikeouts in an 11-1 win over Carolina Forest and threw all eight innings, striking out four with five hits allowed, in a 5-3 victory over Fort Dorchester. She added another win in relief.
“In the past she’s been more of a movement pitcher, hitting her spots,” Revan said. “She’s really smart with the counts. She knows what to throw when, but she’s gained some velocity in the offseason as well. She’s been clocked at higher numbers in travel ball and I’m pretty excited.”
Another strength that serves Cox well is her composure. She just keeps on doing her job even if she’s not getting the calls from the umpire or teams string together a hit or two. It pays off in the dugout.
“She’s extremely calm, which is kind of a rare quality in a pitcher,” Revan said. “She’s a consistent player and personality. She’s one that will step up and try to get everybody on the right track. She leads by example.”
The Flying Fleet competes in NCAA Div. II as part of Conference Carolinas. The Fleet was the National Christian College Athletic Association World Series champion in 2019.
“I think she’s going to be a phenomenal athlete for them,” Revan said. “She’s always been a hard worker for me. I know her family and they’ve always pushed her. She’ll go after it 100 percent. She has all the tools she needs to be successful. She’ll keep her head down and keep working.”