Stratford out to net improvement

Goose Creek, SC (29445)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near an inch.