Stratford, Hanahan softball standouts selected for North-South all-star games

Two softball players from Stratford and one from Hanahan will cap the spring as all-stars along with a Cane Bay coach.
The Knights’ Tayler Jenkins and Payton Cox have been selected to the Class AAAA-AA-A South all-stars squad while the Hawkettes’ Brooke Patterson landed on the Class AAAA-AAA South team.
The Cobras’ Kristen Hobbs is one of two coaches for the Class AAAAA-AA-A South squad. The North-South all-star games are for high school seniors from across the state. The games will be played June 15-16 at USC Aiken.
Class AAAA-AAA South team will battle the North in a doubleheader on June 15. The Class AAAAA-AA-A teams will play a doubleheader on June 16. Play begins each day at 2 p.m.
Jenkins (Limestone) and Cox (Erskine) helped power Stratford to a second-place finish in Region 7-AAAAA this season. Jenkins, an outfielder, batted .427 with a .543 on-base percentage. Jenkins is quick on the base paths, having swiped 26 stolen bases on the way to scoring 37 runs.
Cox was consistent inside the circle for the Knights. She pitched 108.1 innings and fanned 129 batters on the way to a 2.59 earned-run average. She threw a perfect game against rival Goose Creek.
Patterson, a first baseman who is headed to Erskine, helped power the Hawkettes to another region championship. She put up some impressive numbers at the plate, blasting 10 balls over the fence on the way to 40 RBIs and 28 runs scored. Patterson posted an on-base percentage of .532.
A pair of Berkeley Stags, catcher Gracie Prince (Charleston Southern) and infielder Jersey Silver (Presbyterian), will join Jenkins and Cox on the Class AAAAA-AA-A South team.
The Stags captured the Region 7-AAAAA title and played in the Lower State championship series.
Silver batted .558 with 34 stolen bases and sparkled with runners in scoring position by batting by .684. Prince batted .343 with seven home runs and 35 RBIs.