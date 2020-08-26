Stratford golfers take dead aim

The Stratford High School girls golf team has finished the season by advancing to the Class 5A state tournament two years in a row and is looking to continue that trend this fall.
The Knights bring back all but one senior off last year’s squad that finished 15th in the state after placing 16th a year earlier. Spencer Condon was a North-South all-star. The goal is to keep moving up the standings, Stratford coach Jimmy Cate said.
“Losing Spencer is something we’re going to have to overcome,” Cate said. “Some of the younger girls are going to have to step up. We don’t have any seniors this year. We have three high schoolers and four middle schoolers. We’re going to, hopefully, continue building and be able to continue that tradition of making it to the state tournament. We’ve got a lot of work to do to get there.”
Five players - two juniors, one sophomore and two eighth graders, are returning from the 2019 squad. The top three golfers figure to be junior Chayse Cool, junior Rori Mae Condon and sophomore Faith Owens.
“Not 100 percent who the top five is going to be just yet,” Cate said. “We’ve only had (a few) practices because of the rain. I think they’ve all been working really hard.”
Cool, who made a hole-in-one in a match last season at Dunes West, has played in some women’s tournaments over the summer, including the South Carolina Women’s Open in Blythewood earlier this month.
“She drives it really well,” Cate said. “She hits it in the fairway and puts herself in good position to score well.”
Condon and Owens are tenacious and strong mentally.
“Golf requires a significant amount of perseverance to overcome and they don’t let one bad hole, a bad shot or bad score get them down. They’re going to do what they can to get the job done and get the ball in the hole as quickly as possible.”
Eighth graders Braylee Wright and Madison Majewski and seventh graders Megan Leland and Hannah Phalen round out the varsity roster.
Cate believes it’s an attainable goal to finish higher in the state tournament this year than last year.
Stratford opens the season Sept. 10 against Cane Bay High School at Santee Golf Club. The Knights travel to Patriots Point to take on Academic Magnet on Sept. 14.
Stratford’s first home match at Crowfield is Sept. 17 against Wando and Fort Dorchester.
All three matches begin at 4:30 p.m.
The Knights play in the Holy City Cup at Dunes West on Sept. 21-22, then host James Island and Berkeley on Sept. 28 and Summerville on Sept. 30.
The final regular season match is Oct. 7 against Wando at Dunes West.
The Region 7-AAAAA tournament is Oct. 12, followed by Lower State on Oct. 19. The state championship tournament is Oct. 26-27.