Stratford golfers continue upward trend

Stratford High School’s girls golf team continued its upward trend on the links this season.
The Lady Knights advanced to the state tournament for the third straight year and placed 13th, up two spots from 2019’s 15th-place finish and 2018’s 16th-place’s finish. A few shots here or there and they could have been close to the top 10 on the leaderboard.
“The team exceeded our goal for the state tournament,” Stratford coach Jimmy Cate said. “The team showed perseverance once again, which is the cornerstone of our program, and posted some of the best scores this year.”
The Lady Knights posted a 395 in the first round and finished up with a 391. They were eight shots out of a tie for 11th.
“They gained some valuable experience that will benefit us next year,” Cate said. “All the girls played some great golf over the two days.”
Junior Chayse Cool paced the Lady Knights. She carded rounds of 79-83 to tie for 20th out of 87 players. Junior Rori Mae Condon (95-96) and sophomore Faith Owens (102-96) tied for 45th and 53rd. Stratford also counted scores from eighth grader Braylee Wright. Seventh grader Megan Leland is the sixth lady.
“We are a young team and all five girls will be coming back next year,” Cate said. “I am very proud of this team and their accomplishments. Top 10 is a goal we have set as a team for next season.”
In the team competition, Lexington continued its dominance of the sport, winning by 32 shots over defending champion Blythewood. The Lady Wildcats fired a state-record 578, two strokes better than the 2013 team’s 580.
Lexington has 14 girls golf championships over the last 17 years.
Junior Molly Hardwick paced the Lady Wildcats with a 7-under 137 (71-66) to capture the individual title and was followed by classmate Isabella Rawl at 140 (72-68) and St. James golfer Adrian Anderson. Blythewood’s Paige Paolucci was fourth at 143 (70-73) while J.L. Mann’s Sarah Boteler placed fifth at 145 (70-75).
Blythewood (610), Byrnes (682), St. James (685) and Wando (687) rounded out the top five.
The Lowcountry’s lone all-state pick was Wando’s Nicole Whatley, who carded rounds of 73-74 to finish in seventh place.