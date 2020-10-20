Stratford girls advance to state

The Stratford High School girls golf team made the cut to the final tournament of the fall season.
At the Class 5A Lower State tournament on Oct. 19, the Lady Knights placed eighth out of 16 teams at Conway’s Shaftesbury Glen. The top eight squads earned spots in the state tournament Oct. 26-27 at the Country Club of Lexington.
It marks the third year in a row Stratford’s girls have advanced to the last 36 holes of the season.
“I am really proud of the whole team,” Stratford coach Jimmy Cate said. “They really worked hard to achieve this goal and played some great golf yesterday.”
Stratford’s Chayse Cool, a junior, tied for sixth with a 75. She went out in 36 and came home in 39. Cate’s team also counted a 91 by sophomore Faith Owens, 108 from junior Rori Mae Condon and 112 by eighth grader Braylee Wright in posting a 386.
Seventh grader Megan Leland was Stratford’s fifth golfer.
“Chayse led the way with a very solid round,” Cate said. “She kept her composure and hit the ball consistently throughout the round. Rori Mae battled back from a rough first nine and demonstrated perseverance on the back nine. Faith has been working so hard to get her score down and it showed. Braylee has also been working hard on finding consistency off the tee and she achieved that goal. Megan is working hard every day and puts so much passion into her rounds. She is gaining valuable experience that will benefit her in the upcoming years. “
Lexington coasted to a first-place finish with a 288. More qualifying teams are Wando (313), Carolina Forest (325), St. James (325), Chapin (338), Conway (354) and River Bluff (379).
Individually, Lexington’s Molly Hardwick fired a 66, carding a 31 on the back nine, to win Lower State. Adrian Anderson of St. James was runner-up with a 69 while Alayna Fortenberry of Carolina Forest and Lexington’s Karlee Vardas tied for third with 71s. Wando’s Nicole Whatley shot 73 to finish in fifth. Cool tied with Lexington’s Isabella Rawl.
“We have a couple goals for the state tournament,” Cate said. “As a team we would like to finish 14th. That would be one better than last year. As individuals, they all want to bring their scores down each day.”
Blythewood is the defending state champion, having ended Lexington’s streak of three in a row with a nine-shot victory in 2019 (621-630). The Lady Wildcats, though, have won 13 state titles in 16 seasons.
Vardas, a senior, won the individual title, carding a two-day total of 143 before surviving a two-hole playoff in Prosperity.