Stratford boys win BCSD meet

The Stratford High School cross country teams placed first and second in the Berkeley County School District championships at Philip Simmons High School on Oct. 14.
Ryland Kowalski (17:35), Kyle Strickland (17:36) and Ben Taylor (17:56) were 10th, 11th and 15th respectively for the Stratford boys team, who won the BCSD title while placing third overall in the Iron Horse Derby. Teams from all over the Lowcountry participated in the derby and it made for a packed house at PSHS.
In all, 103 varsity runners and more than 15 teams competed in the boys race. Bishop England won the Iron Horse Derby, taking four of the top six places. Wando was second, followed by Stratford.
Led by Jack Dantzler (17:54), the Hanahan boys were second among BCSD teams and eighth overall in the derby. Dantzler placed 14th. Hanahan’s second runner was Jackson Zeron in 39th with a time of 19:24.
Coleston Runge placed 26th overall for the Goose Creek Gators with a time of 18:36. Ryan Krzysik was the top Cane Bay runner in 36th place with a time of 19:17. Matthew Perrecone was Cane Bay’s second runner in 46th place with a time of 19:48.
For the Stratford girls, who placed runner-up in the BCSD meet while finishing sixth in the Iron Horse Derby, Cloe Runion (21:04) and Kaelan Pierce (21:42) were eighth and 15th respectively.
In all, 88 varsity runners from more than 15 teams competed in the girls race. The Philip Simmons girls claimed three of the top four spots to win the Iron Horse Derby. Bishop England was second, followed by Wando.
Led by Lyby Sacor (22:33) in 29th place, the Hanahan girls were third among BCSD teams and eighth overall in the derby. Hanahan’s second runner was Hanna Johnson in 43rd place at 23:34.
Alisa Haase was the top Cane Bay runner in 41st place at 23:28. Alyssa Babin was Cane Bay’s second runner in 45th place at 23:46.
Stratford, Goose Creek and Cane Bay will compete in the Region 7-AAAAA championships at Wannamaker Park on Oct. 21.