Stingrays sign two-time NCAA champion

The South Carolina Stingrays have agreed to terms with first-year professional forward Jade Miller for the 2020-21 season.
Miller begins his first season with the Stingrays this fall after four years at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he helped the Bulldogs to back-to-back NCAA national championships in 2018 and 2019. Miller (5-10, 190) appeared in 127 games with UMD and totaled 34 points on nine goals and 25 assists.
The 25-year-old from North Dakota totaled nine points on two goals and seven assists while appearing in all of the team’s 34 games last season. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 5 in the NCAA with an overall record of 22-10-2 when their season came to an early end due to COVID-19 in March.
The center was a fixture in the Bulldogs’ lineup during both of their recent Frozen Four appearances.
The Stingrays are set to begin the ECHL season in December.