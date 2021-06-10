Standouts in softball all-star contests

Two Stratford High School and one Hanahan High School softball standouts will cap the spring as all-stars along with a Cane Bay High School coach.
The Knights’ Tayler Jenkins and Payton Cox have been selected to the Class 5A-2A-1A South all-stars squad while the Hawkettes’ Brooke Patterson landed on the Class 4A-3A South team.
The Cobras’ Kristen Hobbs is one of two coaches for the 5A-2A-1A South squad.
The all-star games, for seniors, are set for June 15-16 at USC Aiken.
Class 4A-3A South will battle the Class 4A-3A North all-stars in a doubleheader on June 15.
Class 5A-2A-1A South is set to tangle with the Class 5A-2A-1A North in a doubleheader on June 16.
Play begins each day at 2 p.m.
Jenkins (Limestone) and Cox (Erskine) helped power Stratford to a second-place finish in Region 7-AAAAA this season. Jenkins, an outfielder, batted .427 with a .543 on-base percentage. Jenkins is quick on the base paths, having swiped 26 stolen bases on the way to scoring 37 runs.
Cox was consistent inside the circle for the Knights. She hurled 108.1 innings and fanned 129 batters on the way to a 2.59 earned-run average. She threw a perfect game against rival Goose Creek, too.
Patterson, a first baseman who is headed to Erskine, helped power the Hawkettes to another region championship, literally. She put up some impressive numbers at the plate, blasting 10 balls over the fence on the way to 40 RBIs and 28 runs scored. Patterson posted an on-base percentage of .532.
A pair of Berkeley Stags, C Gracie Prince (Charleston Southern) and IF Jersey Silver (Presbyterian), will join Jenkins and Cox on the 5A-2A-1A South team.
The Stags captured the Region 7-AAAAA title and played in the Lower State championship series.