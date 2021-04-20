Stags sweep Stratford

The Berkeley High School baseball and softball teams made it a clean sweep of Stratford High School on the diamond in the Region 7-AAAAA matchups on April 19.
Pitcher Gracie DeCuir fanned six batters and allowed six hits and two earned runs in leading the Stags softball team to a 7-2 victory in Goose Creek while Jesse Free and Miller McGuire knocked in three runs apiece to power the Stags baseball team to an 11-1 win in Moncks Corner.
DeCuir helped herself with a RBI while teammates Skylar Page and JaKayla McKelvey each collected two hits and drove in a run.
Berkeley (17-2) scored one run in the first inning and two in the third inning before breaking it open with four runs in the sixth inning.
Stratford scored its lone two runs in the seventh inning.
Tayler Jenkins led the Lady Knights with three of their six hits and Aubreanna Varner knocked in both runs on a single.
In baseball, Stratford’s Brett Marrs launched a solo home run in the first inning but Berkeley answered with a run in the bottom of the inning and cracked it open with three runs in the third inning and four runs in the fourth inning.
Free, McGuire and leadoff hitter Gabe White collected two hits each for the Stags (17-3). White scored three runs and three others scored twice.
Pitcher Chevy Wrenn earned the win for Berkeley, going all five innings with three strikeouts. He allowed two hits.