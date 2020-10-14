Stags runner-up, Knights third

The Berkeley High School girls golf team landed a pair of players on the All-Region 7-AAAAA squad and placed runner-up in the region tournament at Santee Golf Club.
Led by all-region performers Faith Williams and Mittie Borden, the Lady Stags carded a 384 to finish behind region champion Wando High School.
Wando posted a 330. Stratford was third at 390 and Cane Bay placed fourth.
Williams and Borden, a pair of juniors, carded matching 93s for Berkeley. Junior Logan Guerry turned in a 95 and Berkeley also counted senior Amari Walker’s 103. More BHS golfers are Jordan Ray, normally the No. 2 for the Lady Stags, Karmen King and Ashlynn Bunch.
Wando’s Nicole Whatley was the medalist with a 71, followed teammate Ella Drew Dodd with a 78.
Stratford was led by Chayse Cool, the individual runner-up with a 77. She was also all-region.
Rori Mae Condon added a 99 for the Lady Knights. Stratford also counted a 106 by Faith Owens and 116 by Megan Leland.
Karaline Stenzel was the top Cane Bay golfer with a 101.
Next up for Region 7-AAAAA teams is the Class AAAAA Lower State tournament at Shaftesbury Glen in Conway. The top eight squads, out of 16, advance to the state championship tournament in Lexington on Oct. 26-27.
Berkeley coach Jeremy Colley is confident the Lady Stags can finish in the top half of the field. Colley has also helped out with the varsity girls soccer program for four seasons.
“If everybody has a good day, I think we can shoot something around 373,” he said. “If our top five have good days, we’re looking pretty good for state.”
Colley isn't completely certain but believes a trip to state would be Berkeley's first in girls golf.
He said the Lady Stags hit a midseason lull but rebounded in time to fare well in the region tournament.
Stratford, meanwhile, is looking to advance to the state tournament for the third straight season. The Lady Knights were 15th last year. They figure to make a strong run at a top six spot in Lower State.