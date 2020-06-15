Sluggers to compete at Gahagan Park June 26

The Town of Summerville Parks and Recreation Department has something that may interest those still bummed about the lack of opportunities to go out to the “ol' ballgame” this year.
Summerville is hosting an event for local high school seniors whose baseball season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The department’s inaugural home run derby is scheduled for 6 p.m., on June 26 at Gahagan Park, which is located at 515 West Boundary Street in Summerville.
“I think it’s an awesome opportunity for the players, especially the seniors, to get back around one another,” Fort Dorchester coach Ronnie Sayer said. “With how abruptly the season unfortunately ended this year, this hopefully will give them at least some sense of closure.”
Most local high school teams only managed to play a handful of games before schools were closed this spring.
Summerville Parks and Recreation assistant manager Tim Orvin and recreation coordinator Don Stanford wanted to find a way to bring the community together and allow these seniors to have one last chance to represent their schools, coaches, families and town before they head off into the next chapters in their lives. The baseball coaches from Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester and Summerville high schools jumped on the opportunity.
The derby will feature Summerville graduate and College of Charleston commit Brody Hopkins and Fort Dorchester graduate and North Greenville Baseball commit Pat Monteith, as well as several other standouts from the three Dorchester School District Two high school baseball programs. They will all battle to see who can hit the most dingers and become the first ever Summerville Parks and Recreation Department Home Run Derby Champion.
Town officials said the entire community is “welcomed to come out and support these seniors as they prepare to put on a show full of towering and moon-shot home runs.”
Other athletes scheduled to participate are Ashley Ridge’s Chandler Burn, Jacob Church and Tyler Collins; Fort Dorchester’s Hunter Woodruff, Jarrott Frier and Khalil Hart; and Summerville’s Ahmad Tucker, Capers Molinaroli, Juan Volquez, Logan Palma and Sean O’Brien.