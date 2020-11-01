SJCA set to open SCISA playoffs

The St. John’s Christian football team opens the SCISA Class A playoffs against a squad that gave it a fit earlier this season.
The Cavaliers (8-2) host Calhoun Academy on Friday and would advance to square off against either Lee Academy or Dorchester Academy in the semifinal round.
On Oct. 9, the Cavaliers handled Calhoun 35-24 in a physical battle in St. Matthews.
“I think we’re getting to where we want to be,” SJCA coach Brandon Clontz said, “but I’m sure we’re in for a tough game with Calhoun. It was tough the last time we played them and it's always hard to beat a team twice.”
In the last game against Calhoun, St. John’s Christian topped 400 yards of total offense and quarterback Nai’Ryan Bookert passed for 149 yards and ran for 104 more. Receiver Corey Moraux had 128 yards on four grabs.
Calhoun (3-7) has won two straight and doubled up Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach, 28-14, on Friday. Calhoun knocked off Thomas Sumter 33-6 a week earlier.
Last season, the Cavaliers advanced to the SCISA 8-man championship game and have been aiming for the crown since they moved up a level. They started off 7-0 but have dropped two of three, including Friday’s 36-34 loss at home to Colleton Prep.
“I give them credit,” Clontz said. “They came out and executed well. Their quarterback ran their offense perfectly. They couldn’t stop us but we couldn’t stop them.”
Bookert passed for 336 yards and hit Hayden Redders (5-84) and Nick Jimenez (2-68) on touchdown passes of 14 and 64 yards. He also ran for 60 yards and scored twice on runs of 1 and 23 yards.
Running back Malik Waheed scored the other touchdown on a 2-yard run. Moraux led all receivers with seven grabs for 134 yards and Bryce Taylor chipped in 51 yards rushing.
Ethan Morris and Grayson Early each had a reception and combined for 46 yards.
Bookert was the leading tackler on defense with 13 total stops, followed by Jaden Bradley with 12 tackles, Redders with 10 and Waheed with seven stops. Bradley also recovered a fumble.
Matt Glover and Jonathan Biering were in on six stops apiece.