Simmons, McDaniel take region's top honors

The All-Region 7-AAAAA football team was announced on Nov. 18 and the City of Goose Creek swept the top honors.
Gators running back Demetri Simmons was tabbed the player of the year after rushing for 1,341 yards and nine touchdowns to help power the Gators to the Region 7-AAAAA crown for the second straight season.
Their only loss was to rival Stratford and region coach of the year Dennie McDaniel. The Knights finished third in the region and posted a winning overall mark for the first time since 2014.
Including Simmons, the Gators led the way with seven all-region selections: WR James Levine, DB Melvin Ravenel, OL RaShaun Smith, LB Damarrion Richardson, LB Quinn Tolbert and OL Jayden Johnson.
Berkeley, which finished runner-up in the region, earned six all-region spots: WR Solomon Butler, QB Trey Minor, LB Jorden Miller, LB Jay Snow, DL Jayden Broughton and DB Myles Walker.
Stratford’s five selections are QB Josh Davis, WR Damarius Anderson, Thomas Blackmon, LB Mason Lord and CB Justin Jordan.
Wando’s all-region players are OLB Colin Bryant, WR Peter Vardzel, DB Malachi Addison and QB Braden Pritchard.
Cane Bay landed RB Leon Staley, LB Sean Price and DL Deondre Smith on the squad.