Seven seniors finish career for Gators

The state quarterfinal round of the Class 5A basketball playoffs didn’t work out for the Goose Creek Gators but they battled to the end.
Goose Creek ultimately fell to visiting Dutch Fork High School on Friday night, 57-51, ending the 2020-21 season with a 12-1 record.
“I got outcoached,” Gators coach Blake Hall said. “This game is on me. The kids did everything they were prepared to do and I dropped the ball. It’s completely on me. But I’m proud of them. It’s a great group of young men that allowed me to coach them as hard as I coach them.”
The playoff loss was the final game for seven Gators seniors: Tykelvion Thompson, Breon Steele, Xavion Bennett, Yaturi Bolton, Kahrone Brabham, Taijon Simmons and Ricardo Daniel.
The Gators captured the Region 7-AAAAA championship and made the quarterfinal round for the second year in a row.
Against Dutch Fork, Bolton paced the Gators with 14 points, while Thompson chipped in nine points and Simmons eight points. Junior guard Demetri Simmons added seven points for the Gators and sophomore Justin Britt contributed five points.
Dutch Fork outscored the Gators 17-8 in the second quarter to open up a 32-21 advantage and maintained a comfortable margin in the third quarter, leading 44-34 heading into the last eight minutes.
The Gators cut their deficit to five points in the final minute and had the ball with a chance to get even closer but couldn’t get one to fall.
“It shows their character,” Hall said. “That’s a bunch of high-character people in that locker room and I’m proud of the people they are. That showed in how resilient they are and they kept fighting in the final seconds.”
Dutch Fork advanced to the Lower State final to take on River Bluff.
Houston Jones was the hot hand for the Foxes, scoring 15 of his game-high 18 points in the first half. Jarvis Green chipped in 12 points, with 10 of those in the second half.
“The biggest blessing was I won a state championship my first year and I realized that wasn’t everything,” Hall said. “Just the being around the kids every day is the special moment.”