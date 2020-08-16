ROUNDUP: Stingrays sign two-time NCAA champion

The South Carolina Stingrays have agreed to terms with first-year professional forward Jade Miller for the 2020-21 season.
Miller begins his first season with the Stingrays this fall after four years at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he helped the Bulldogs to back-to-back NCAA national championships in 2018 and 2019. Miller (5-10, 190) appeared in 127 games with UMD and totaled 34 points on nine goals and 25 assists.
The 25-year-old from North Dakota totaled nine points on two goals and seven assists while appearing in all of the team’s 34 games last season. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 5 in the NCAA with an overall record of 22-10-2 when their season came to an early end due to COVID-19 in March.
The center was a fixture in the Bulldogs’ lineup during both of their recent Frozen Four appearances.
The Stingrays are set to begin the ECHL season in December.
Battery rally to drop Atlanta
The Charleston Battery scored three unanswered goals in the second half to edge Atlanta United 2 by a score of 3-2 on Saturday night at Patriots Point.
It was the first game at home in 23 days for the Battery, who tallied goals in the 57th, 59th and 91st minute after falling behind 2-0.
Charleston (3-2-2) travels to North Carolina FC (2-1-2) on Aug. 19 and hosts the Miami FC (0-1-3) on Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m.
Zeiko Lewis scored the last two goals, including the winner in stoppage time, for the Battery. Mauro Cichero booted in the other goal.
Lewis leads the Battery with four goals.
Berkeley Invitational
The annual Berkeley Invitational is set for Aug. 28-30 at Berkeley Country Club. Entry fee is $150 for members and $175 for guests. The 54-hole tournament will be flighted after the second round.
E-mail berkeleycc@homesc.com or visit the pro shop to register.