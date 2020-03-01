ROUNDUP: Northwood girls fall in title game (copy)

A talented team with no seniors battled the defending state champions to the very end but Northwood Academy’s bid to win the SCISA Class AAA state title came up just short in a 60-53 loss to Cardinal Newman on Saturday night in Sumter.
The Chargers (26-2) also lost to Cardinal Newman in the state final last season and were seeking their first championship since the 2016-17 season.
“I am very proud of our effort tonight, we came to win,” coach Ginnell Curtis said. “As a coach, I know we left some points out there. We didn’t play well with the lead and Cardinal Newman hit some shots. But we played as hard as we could play.”
Eighth-grader Alayah Birch led Northwood with 17 points. Sophomore Rachel Ambroise added 11 and junior Ke’Airra Gregory scored 10 in the loss.
Northwood outhustled and scrapped its way to a 26-16 second quarter lead before Cardinal Newman cut it to 29-25 at halftime. The Chargers maintained a 43-42 edge after three quarters, but the Cardinals opened the fourth period on a 6-0 run to take the five-point lead with 5:32 to play.
Cardinal Newman was able to pull away in the final two minutes, upping the lead to nine with under a minute to play.
“With seven kids and the tempo we play, sometimes we get gassed,” Curtis said. “We will learn from this. We have everyone back next year so we have a chance to be right back here again. We have a bright future so it’s back to work.”
Northwood’s roster included only two juniors, along with two sophomores, two freshmen and an eighth-grader.
Prince, Rudy make national tournament
Two Berkeley County School District products punched tickets to the NCAA Div. II national wrestling tournament with strong performances for Limestone College in the NCAA Super Region II Tournament on Saturday in Pembroke, North Carolina.
Sophomore Hayden Prince (Stratford) posted a perfect 3-0 record on the day to take home the top podium spot at 174 lbs. He started the day with a 12-0 dismantling of Newberry's Billy Christie in his opening match before recording a 13-3 major decision win over Belmont Abbey's Logan Branham.
In the final against Queen’ Noah Curreri, Prince was able to pick up the pin with 24 seconds left in the second period to secure his spot in the national tournament.
Senior Matt Rudy (Cane Bay) was second at 197 pounds. Rudy posted a 16-1 tech-fall victory over Belmont Abbey’s Brian Girard to move on to the semifinals before punching his ticket to the final match with a 9-5 decision over Lander’s Darius Parker. A tough loss in the first-place match to UNC Pembroke's Nicolas Kee dropped Rudy to second-place.
The duo will travel to Sioux Falls, S.D. to compete in the Division II National Tournament on March 13-14.
CSU eighth seed in conference tourney
Charleston Southern's men's basketball team is the No. 8 seed in the Big South Championships and will host No. 9 Presbyterian in first round play March 3 at the Buc Dome.
Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN3. The winner will advance to play No. 1 Radford in Radford, Va. in Thursday's quarterfinals.
Torrid Stingrays win in Maine
The South Carolina Stingrays won for the ninth time in 10 games, getting by the Maine Mariners 6-4 on Sunday in Portland, Maine.
Forward Steve Whitney scored a pair of goals for the Stingrays (43-11-3-1), who lead the Eastern Conference. Whitney also dished out an assist and goaltender Parker Milner picked up his 20th win.
The Stingrays are on the road Wednesday, Friday and Saturday for games against the Idaho Steelheads in Boise's CenturyLink Arena. They stay on the road against Orlando on March 11 and Jacksonville on March 14.
The next home game is March 15 against Jacksonville.
South Carolina became the first ECHL team to reach 90 points this season. The club remains three points ahead of the Florida Everblades for first place in the South Division with 14 games remaining in the 2019-20 regular season.