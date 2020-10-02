ROUNDUP: Knights win rival matchup

Crosstown rivals Stratford and Goose Creek high schools encountered one another on the tennis court in a Region 7-AAAAA clash Oct. 1 at GCHS.
The Knights won a closely-contested match 5-2 against the Gators.
Stratford won two matches in third-set tiebreakers and another needed a tiebreaker to settle the first set.
The Knights captured four of the five singles matches, with Sarah Suter taking a 6-2, 6-2 victory at No. 1 for Stratford. Livia Souza earned a 6-2, 7-5 win at No. 2 while Caroline Smith won 3-6, 6-2, 10-5 at No. 3 and Morgan Miller won 7-6 (5), 6-2 at No. 5.
Goose Creek’s singles victory was at No. 4, where Emily Bubel took a 6-1, 6-2 win.
The team’s split in doubles. Goose Creek’s Marrissa Martel and Mac Godfrey won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1. Stratford’s No. 2 tandem of Audrey Pfahler and Emily Ryan pulled out a 3-6, 6-3, 10-3 victory.
Cross Country
The Stratford cross country teams competed in the Warrior Invite on Sept. 30.
The boys placed third and the girls fourth. Ryland Kowalski (17:14.44, fifth) and Ben Taylor (18:08.82, 10th) placed inside the top 10 for the Knights boys.
Cloe Runion (20:56.26, fourth) and Kaelan Pierce (21:22.28, eighth) were top 10 for the Lady Knights.
Golf
Stratford junior Chayse Cool turned in rounds of 78-76 to place fourth in the Holy City Cup last month. The Lady Knights finished fourth as a team in the event with a 774.
Wando won at 662.
Swimming
The Cane Bay High School swim teams placed second (girls) and third (boys) in the Region 7-AAAAA swim championships at Park West.
Katie Mullen was runner-up in the 50-yard freestyle and part of the 400-yard relay that placed second. Others in that group were Josie Mullen, Marie Jackson and Vivian Nelson.
A couple Cane Bay boys relays placed third.
Stratford’s boys team finished second as a team while the Lady Knights were third.
Kyle Gardner placed second in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyles for the Knights.