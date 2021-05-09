ROUNDUP: Hawks capture region crown

Hanahan High School’s baseball team outlasted rival Bishop England High School on Saturday to reel in its first region championship on the diamond since 2012.
Aryan Patel lifted a sacrifice fly into the outfield for the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning and Foster Nicodin fanned two batters in retiring the Bishops in order in the bottom of the inning to preserve the 6-5 victory.
The squads split two regular season meetings earlier in the week and Saturday’s clash was a tiebreaker for the Region 8-AAA championship and No. 1 postseason seed. The Hawks won 3-2 on May 4 in Hanahan and lost 2-1 on May 6 at Bishop England.
Hanahan coach Brian Mitchell, whose team was unranked in the most recent SC Baseball Coaches Association poll, said his team was confident before another encounter with the third-ranked Bishops. The Hawks had already swept No. 4 Oceanside Collegiate in April.
“These kids don’t fear a whole lot so they were excited for the opportunity to play them again,” Mitchell said. “They knew they had a chance and it’s a credit to them for getting it done.”
The Hawks (17-7) host Aynor to begin the Class 3A playoffs on May 15. More district play dates are May 17, 19 and 21.
But first the Hawks have non-region clashes at home against Fort Dorchester on May 11 and a road trip to Beaufort on May 14.
Just seeing live pitching and staying sharp in the field is probably more important than a win or a loss in those two.
“We wanted to back load the schedule because I didn’t want guys to have to go a week without seeing live pitching,” Mitchell said. “We’re going to be able to get our pitchers out there, too.”
For Saturday’s showdown, Mitchell’s sophomore son, Braylon Mitchell, received the start on the bump. He had logged only four varsity innings all season but Mitchell knew his son would battle. It didn’t hurt the younger Mitchell has a funky arm slot.
“His arm slot is a little low and the ball sinks,” Coach Mitchell said. “When you look at their three and four hitters, they’ve got some guys who can swing it but he kept them in check. He gets a lot of ground balls and a few of their hits were infield hits.”
Mitchell (1-0) hurled six innings and scattered seven hits on 83 pitches. He allowed two earned runs and struck out five batters.
Bishop England tied it 5-5 with three runs in the bottom of the sixth before Hanahan loaded the bases in the top of the seventh and went ahead on Patel’s sacrifice fly.
Nicodin earned the save for the Hawks, who finished with 12 hits and four errors.
Pate, Luke Blankenship and Coleman Jenkins powered the Hawks at the plate with two hits each. Jenkins knocked in a pair and Patel scored twice. Both of Blankenship’s hits were doubles.
Landon Gomes and Nick Cappello added RBI doubles for the Hawks. Brick Nichols knocked in the first Hanahan run on a groundout.
Hanahan Softball 19,
Bishop England 0
Hanahan plated 10 runs in the first inning and coasted past Bishop England in a Region 8-AAA softball game on May 7.
The Hawkettes, who were coming off a 3-2 loss to Stratford in 10 innings a night earlier, received four RBIs from infielder Brooke Jones and a three-inning no-hitter by Kaylee Barrett.
Michaela Conlon, Kayla Cummings and Kaylee Melluso knocked in two runs apiece for Hanahan. Brooke Patterson and Angela Eimers scored three runs each.
Stratford 3,
Hanahan 2
Visiting Stratford scored a run on an error in the top of the 10th inning to edge Hanahan in a non-region softball game on May 6.
Tayler Jenkins and Raegan Shriver collected two hits each for the Knights. Hurler Payton Cox went all 10 innings, scattering eight hits while striking out eight batters.
Brooke Jones led Hanahan with three hits and Anderson Thrower chipped in a pair of hits. Hanahan pitcher Kaylee LeCompte struck out 11 batters in 10 innings.