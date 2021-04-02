ROUNDUP: Hawkettes win third straight

Hanahan High School pitcher Kaylee Barrett limited visiting Summerville High School to six hits and one earned run in leading the Hawkettes to a 2-1 victory in a non-region softball game on April 1.
Barrett struck out one and walked one as the Hawkettes won for the third straight game since starting off 1-2.
Hanahan was coming off a doubleheader sweep of North Charleston (16-0, 17-0) two days earlier in region clashes.
Summerville struck first in the top of the third inning but Hanahan answered with a single run in the bottom of the frame.
Angela Eimers reached on a single then scored the equalizer on a wild pitch to even it, 1-1.
In the fourth, Michaela Conlon reached on an error, moved to third on Hailey Helton’s single and scored on a wild pitch as Hanahan grabbed a 2-1 advantage.
Brooke Patterson powered the Hawkettes at the plate against the Green Wave, going 2 for 3.
In the 17-0 win over North Charleston, Anderson Thrower, Brooke Jones and Emma Kitchener collected two hits apiece. Jones drove in five runs and Thrower two.
Barrett struck out three batters in two innings to earn the pitching victory.
In the 16-0 victory over North Charleston, pitcher Kaylee LeCompte hurled a three-inning no-hitter and fanned nine batters. Patterson knocked in three runs while Bailey Ducker drove in a pair. Thrower scored three times while Kayla Cummings, Conlon, Ducker, Kaylee Melluso and Eimers each came around to score twice.
Hanahan 20,
North Charleston 1
Hanahan's baseball team improved to 6-2 on the season with its third straight win, coasting past North Charleston 20-1 on March 30.
Johnathan Shelton drove in five runs while Luke Blankenship and Nick Cappello added three RBIs apiece. Brick Nichols added a pair of RBIs for the Hawks, who were coming off wins over James Island (8-5) and Colleton County (6-3).
Logan Wilson, Austin Mitchum and Josh Litwin combined on the one-hitter, striking out six batters in three innings.
In the win over Colleton County on Monday, Coleman Jenkins drove in two runs and Foster Nicodin earned the win with five innings of relief, striking out seven batters while allowing three hits.
Against James Island, Jenkins homered and drove in two runs while Aryan Patel also had two hits. AJ Bryant struck out four batters and allowed three hits in 4.2 innings to earn the pitching victory.