ROUNDUP: Former Stags standout headed to Browns

A former Berkeley High School football standout has earned an opportunity in the National Football League.
Offensive lineman Alex Taylor, a 2015 BHS graduate who just finished his college career at South Carolina State, agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with the Cleveland Browns.
The 6-9, 310-pounder had a stellar senior season with the Bulldogs and ended it as a senior all-star in the 2020 Senior Bowl in Alabama. He was a first team All-MEAC selection, helping to lead them to a share of the MEAC football championship with North Carolina A&T.
Taylor was named the conference’s Offensive Lineman of the Week five times and anchored an offensive front that allowed South Carolina State to average 368.2 yards of total offense and 30.1 points per game.
Simpson goes to Raiders
Former Fort Dorchester and Clemson offensive lineman John Simpson was taken by Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth round of the NFL Draft with the 109th overall pick.
Simpson (6-4, 321) was a finalist for the prestigious South Carolina Mr. Football award as a FDHS senior. He started 29 out of 30 games at left guard during his final two seasons with Clemson and was a first-team all-ACC pick his senior campaign.
Golf tournament May 28
Berkeley High School’s hall of fame golf tournament was moved to May 28 due to COVID-19 concerns.
The captain’s choice event is set to begin at 10 a.m. at Berkeley Country Club. Individual entry fee is $65 and mulligans are two for $10. Hole sponsorships are $100. It will be a captain’s choice format.
The HOF committee is seeking hole sponsors and teams for the next event to continue the scholarship program.
It has awarded $30,000 in scholarships to a male and female student-athlete from Berkeley over the past six years.
For more information, please contact hall of fame chairman Craig Mims at (843) 509-8427 or via email at berkeleyhof@yahoo.com.
CSU Men’s Basketball earns conference award
The Charleston Southern men's basketball team earned a team award from the Big South Conference.
The conference honors one team in each of its championship sports with the Team Sportsmanship Award. At the conclusion of each championship, student-athletes on each team rank the top three teams in the Conference for the Team Sportsmanship Award for that particular sport. The team with the most points in the voting receives the honor.
CSU adds to football signing class
Charleston Southern football coach Autry Denson announced the addition of Dominic Pagano to the next recruiting class.
Pagano becomes the 19th player signed by the Bucs, joining the four December signees and the 14 players who inked their name on national signing day in February.
A native of Parkland, Fla., Pagano will join the Bucs by way of NSU University School where he lined up as a safety. Pagano posted 58 tackles, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries in his senior season.