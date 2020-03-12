ROUNDUP: Cane Bay girls win track meet

Cane Bay’s girls track and field team finished first overall in a track and field meet at West Ashley on March 11.
Event winners for the Cobras were their 4x800 relay team, Amelia Hughes (1600), Aliana Gilmore (400, high jump), Alaina Nettles (long jump), Alisa Haase (400 hurdles) and Tatum Carr (javelin).
The Cane Bay boys placed third in the nine-team meet.
Austin Bennett (400 hurdles), Sean Price (javelin) and the 4x800 relay were winners for the Cobras.
Berkeley 4,
Hanahan 0
Pitcher Jeffrey Zeigler struck out nine batters over six innings and was 2 for 3 with a RBI to power Berkeley High School by visiting Hanahan 4-0 in a non-region baseball game on March 12 in Moncks Corner.
Jackson Proctor and Michael Singletary each knocked in runs for the Stags, who scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Berkeley scored its other run in the sixth inning.
Aidan Hunter had three of Hanahan’s five hits and was the pitcher of record for the Hawks. He gave up four hits and three earned runs while striking out five batters.
Stratford 1,
Ashley Ridge 0
Junior Darwin Sanches scored the goal and senior goalkeeper Chris Castillo recorded a shutout as Stratford blanked Ashley Ridge 1-0 in a non-region boys soccer match on March 11.
Goose Creek 8,
Colleton County 1
Goose Creek's boys soccer team coasted past Colleton County on Thursday, March 12 in Walterboro.
The Gators were coming off a 3-2 loss to Stall a night earlier.
Cane Bay 13,
West Ashley 8
Jenna Kroll and Gracie Pruitt each knocked in three runs while Faith Huneycutt and Brezee Abe drove in a pair apiece as the Cane Bay softball team defeated West Ashley 13-8 in a non-region game on March 10.
Courtland Salter had three hits and scored three runs for the Cobras. Ashton Muschek and Chloe Vanwagner chipped in two hits each.
Hurler Hailey Howell earned the win for Cane Bay, scattering eight hits over six innings. She struck out eight batters and allowed one earned run.
Colleton Prep 4,
Hanahan 3
Colleton Prep’s softball team scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to edge Hanahan 4-3 in a non-region softball game on March 12.
Golden Thrower knocked in all three runs for the Hawkettes and took the loss inside the circle.
Three of Colleton Prep’s runs off Thrower were unearned. Hanahan committed three errors.
James Island 5,
Stratford 1
James Island handed Stratford a loss in a Region 7-AAAAA tennis match on March 11.
Aiden Mayer won in a third-set tiebreaker for the Knights.
Philip Simmons 184,
Hanahan 203
Philip Simmons defeated Hanahan by 19 shots in a non-region golf match on March 11.
The Hawks’ Conner Requidan carded a 43 to earn medalist honors.
Cane Bay 195,
West Ashley 214
Cane Bay defeated West Ashley by 19 shots in a non-region golf match on March 12.
Jacob Panezich carded a 43 for the Cobras to earn medalist honors.
Cane Bay 1,
Ashley Ridge 0
The Cane Bay boys soccer team edged Ashley Ridge 1-0 in a non-region match on March 10.
The Cobras outscored Ashley Ridge 4-3 in a shootout after regulation and overtime failed to produce a winner.
Liam Dietrich was strong in goal for the Cobras. Angel Monroy, Cuaun Cavalcanti, Brayden Perez and Jose Herrera found the back of the net in the shootout for Cane Bay.
Hanahan 8,
Goose Creek 3
Aidan Hunter went 3 for 3 and knocked in a pair of runs as Hanahan edged visiting Goose Creek 8-3 in a non-region baseball game on March 10.
Pitcher Brick Nichols threw 3.2 innings and struck out six for the Hawks. He allowed two hits and one earned run while walking two batters.
Hanahan used a five-run second inning to go up 5-0.
Seabrook Ranly had two hits for the Gators and Caleb Singleton scored two runs.
Hanahan 8,
First Baptist 3
Brick Nichols was 2 for 2 and knocked in a pair of runs in Hanahan’s 8-3 win over visiting First Baptist in a non-region baseball game on March 11.
Aryan Patel added two RBIs and scored a pair of runs while Chevy Campbell was 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
Hanahan trailed 3-2 after three innings before erupting for six runs in the bottom of the fourth. Relief pitcher Josh Litwin struck out five batters in 3.2 innings and allowed one hit and an earned run.