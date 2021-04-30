ROUNDUP: Athletes win in Cane Bay meet

Cane Bay High School hosted a mid-week track and field meet on April 28 and 16 schools from the Lowcountry competed.
Individual winners from Berkeley County programs were Goose Creek’s Maurion Scott (100-meter dash), Hanahan’s Aidan Hatton (800-meter run, 1,600-meter run), Cane Bay’s Alisa Haase (400-meter dash), Cane Bay’s Austin Bennett (400-meter hurdles), Cane Bay’s Jazmyn Lapacinski (200-meter dash), Stratford’s Hunter Calvert (pole vault), Stratford’s Dannielle Brown (shot put), Cane Bay’s Tatum Carr (discus) and Cane Bay’s Sean Price (javelin).
Relay winners from Berkeley County programs were both Stratford 4 x 100 teams and Hanahan’s boys 4 x 400 relay.
Hanahan Softball 3,
Ashley Ridge 0
Hawkettes pitcher Kaylee LeCompte hurled a shutout and struck out three batters to lift Hanahan to a non-region victory over Ashley Ridge on April 29.
LeCompte scattered seven hits and the Hawkettes scored a single run in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth inning. Anderson Thrower’s single to center broke the scoreless tie and Kayla Cummings knocked in a run in the sixth inning.
Beaufort Baseball 4,
Hanahan 1
Visiting Beaufort High School handed Hanahan High School a 4-1 loss in a non-region baseball game on April 29.
Hanahan’s lone run came in the third inning on Luke Blankenship’s infield single. Beaufort evened it in the top of the fourth and added three more over the next two innings.
Hanahan had just two hits.
Cane Bay squads
blanked by Berkeley
Berkeley High School’s baseball and softball teams blanked Cane Bay High School on April 28 in Region 7-AAAAA action.
Berkeley won 10-0 in softball and 5-0 in baseball.
Stratford 170,
Cane Bay 188
Blake Lee carded a low round of 38 to lead Stratford High School's boys golf team to an 18-shot victory over Cane Bay High School at Santee National Golf Club on April 29.