Returning leadership key for Cane Bay Softball

The Cane Bay softball team snagged a district championship trophy as part of a 22-win season last spring.
The Lady Cobras return most of that squad for 2020 so expectations are high.
“We’re looking to build off the foundation we set last year,” second-year coach Kristen Hobbs said. “We have a majority of our starters coming back. Right now, we’re just trying to piece together where everybody is going to be at. We’ve been practicing for two weeks and everybody has a chance to take a spot right now.”
Cane Bay is replacing a pair of all-state players on the left side of the infield and its primary hurler.
Inside the circle, it looks like a battle royal will decide the new primary pitcher or maybe the Lady Cobras will play it by committee.
“We’ve got four pitchers who are vying for a spot right now,” Hobbs said.
That group is senior Hailey Howell, a returning starter at catcher, sophomore Courtland Salter, junior Ashton Muschek and eighth-grader Gracie Pruitt. Eighth-grader Jenna Krol, who threw 44 innings on the way to a 1.27 ERA in 2019, is moving to third base.
“Right now we’re pitching by committee to see where we’re at,” Hobbs said. “We haven’t had any scrimmages yet. We’re trying to see who can last the longest, or maybe we’ll do a baseball-type thing where we have a starter, a mid and a closer. It might be a deal where one pitcher is the best one for one game and another is beneficial against another opponent.”
On the other end of the battery, seventh grader Sophie Whitley and senior Chloe VanWagner, a returning starter in the outfield, are options behind the dish if Howell becomes the primary hurler.
Howell is penciled in at first base if she’s not pitching. Pruitt and Muschek are also first basemen along with junior Jada Pemberton.
Salter is slated to play second base and senior Catelynn Riley is moving from second base to shortstop.
VanWagner is back in centerfield and senior Faith Huneycutt is expected to play right field. Returning outfielder Ciera Fenton is dealing with an injury. More outfielders are sophomore Mallorie Gray and senior Catherine Brewington.
“With some teams, if players don’t see a chance to start or play much they might lose some interest,” Hobbs said. “With our girls, I’ve been switching them in and out and moving them around. They know at any time they could go to another position. It has helped them stay engaged.”
Last season, Krol batted .331 with 13 extra-base hits and 16 RBIs while Fenton batted .341 with 12 RBIs. Howell was an all-region selection after batting .261 with 22 RBIs. VanWagner batted.263 with 13 RBIs and Riley hit .247 with 12 RBIs.
“Because we have such strong leadership from our seniors and so many returners, I think we can have a strong showing this season,” Hobbs said. “The way we’re hitting and running the bases, I see a lot of potential for us. This team is focused because we did so well last year. They feel like more people are looking at us and we need to keep our game up to how we ended last year.”
Cane Bay competes in the Battle on the Bases tournament at Wescott Park on Feb. 28-29. The Lady Cobras host Bluffton on March 4, Hanahan on March 11 and West Ashley on March 13. They travel to Fort Dorchester on March 16 and host Ashley Ridge on March 20.