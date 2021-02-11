Region 7-AAAAA wrestlers advance

Cane Bay High School’s wrestling team qualified nine grapplers for the Class 5A Lower State championships by virtue of finishing either first or second in the Region 7-AAAAA championships on Feb. 10 at CBHS.
Eight of those Cobras advance to Lower State on Feb. 26-27 as region champions. With four region winners and five runner-ups, Wando also punched nine tickets to Lower State.
Stratford is sending seven wrestlers to Lower State, with one region champion and six runner-ups. Berkeley earned two Lower State spots, including a region champion, and Goose Creek one.
Winners of each weight class were Jay Peace (CB, 106), Alex Cyr (W, 113), Delshaun Peace-Robinson (CB, 120), Brandon Flory (CB, 126), Nick Kotiw (W, 132), Jacob Driggers (CB, 138), Jalyn McKeen (CB, 145), Kyle Bomenbilt (W, 152), Micah DiCarlo (W, 160), Luke Gadsden (B, 170), Tristan Rivera (CB, 182), Will Coker (CB, 195) Sean Price (CB, 220) and Jonathan Eaton (S, 285).
Lower State qualifiers
Region 7-AAAAA
106-Jay Peace (CB), Maddox Barron (W)
113-Alex Cyr (W), Lucas West (CB)
120-Delshaun Peace-Robinson (CB), Leonard McNabb (S)
126-Brandon Flory (CB), Dominick Polesovsky (W)
132-Nick Kotiw (W), Arkie Freeman (GC)
138-Jacob Driggers (CB), Luca Cavallaro (W)
145-Jalyn McKeen (CB), Mason Mattox (S)
152: Kyle Bomenbilt (W), Josh Gervais (S)
160: Micah DiCarlo (W), Andy Velez (S)
170: Luke Gadsden (B), Aidan Militzer (W)
182-Tristan Rivera (CB), Devonte Stephens (S)
195-Will Coker (CB), Jeremy Atwood (B)
220-Sean Price (CB), Landry Walker (S)
285-Jonathan Eaton (S), Earl Brown (W)