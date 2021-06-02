Prince, Revan honored in Region 7-AAAAA softball

Berkeley High School sophomore Abby Prince and Stratford High School coach Ashton Revan emerged with the Region 7-AAAAA softball superlatives released on June 2.
Prince helped power the Stags to the region crown with a strong swing at the dish and some nice work inside the circle. Berkeley (28-5) finished unbeaten against region foes and ended the season in the Class 5A Lower State championship series.
Revan guided the Knights to a runner-up finish in region play and a spot in the Class 5A playoffs.
Fellow Stags joining Prince on the all-region squad are sister C Gracie Prince, SS Jersey Silver and P/OF Gracie DeCuir.
Stratford’s all-region selections are P Payton Cox, OF Tayler Jenkins and IF Aubre Varner.
Wando’s picks are IF/OF Olivia Gilbert, OF/IF San Bumgarner and IF Mercedes Baker.
SS Jenna Krol and OF Ciera Fenton made it from Cane Bay.
Representing Goose Creek on the all-region team are IF Maddie Humphries and IF Jaycie Rodriguez, the lone middle schooler to earn an all-region nod.