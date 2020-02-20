Pitching strength for Cobras

The Cane Bay Cobras aren’t blessed with a heaping bowl of experience but longtime baseball coach Shane Todd believes there is plenty of talent in the dugout to keep the program in the conversation for a spot in Region 7-AAAAA’s upper echelon.
The Cobras won the region crown in 2018 and placed second last year behind Berkeley. Cane Bay finished 17-9 in 2019.
“We have a few holdovers but a large majority of this team will be made up of guys transitioning from the junior varsity level,” Todd said. “The team will consist of five seniors, three juniors and five sophomores. How quickly they can adjust to the speed of the game will determine our success.”
Pitching looks like the strength this spring. Senior Kyle Fessler is a returning starter on the bump. He was 1-3 with a 2.62 ERA in 45.2 innings pitched last season. He struck out 38 while walking 14 and opposing hitters batted .202.
Senior Kristofer Blanco will be tasked with nailing down later innings but will also make spot starts. Last season, he threw 16 innings and was 4-0 with a 2.19 ERA. Sophomores Hunter Coleman and Dalton Godin are starting pitchers coming up from junior varsity.
Seniors Sean Farrell and Shane Craven, along with sophomores Seth Robinson and KC Kacarka, are arms coming out of the bullpen.
“Pitching coach David Horton does a tremendous job getting our guys in great shape and really works with them on the mental aspects of the game,” Todd said. “We feel our staff gives us a chance to compete in every game.”
Jamie Dyches, a junior catcher, is back to handle the pitchers and defense behind the dish. Senior Jeffrey Markham and junior Jesse Patterson provide depth behind the plate.
Both returning starters on the infield are on the left side, with Blanco at shortstop and Gabe White at third base. White, moving from second base, batted .262 with 11 RBIs as a sophomore. Blanco, a Coker College signee, played third base last season and is the top bat returning. He hit .315 with four home runs and 23 RBIs as a junior.
Shane Craven will man first base and Robinson looks like the starter at second base. Patterson is another first baseman and Fessler figures to see time at three infield spots depending on who is pitching.
Todd said the outfield grass will be patrolled by five capable athletes with good arms.
“Sophomore Tristan Gerideau looks to be the man in left field with Farrell roaming center field,” he said. “Right field will be a platoon between Coleman and Godin. Kacarka has the ability to play all three positions when not on the mound.”
The biggest uncertainty is how well the Cobras will compete offensively.
“Hitting coach Patrick Dolan has worked to break down each player’s swing and focused on making minor adjustments to make their swings more efficient,” Todd said. “So far in the preseason we have shown consistency at the plate. The hardest part is trying to get the right combination in the lineup to maximize our potential. It may take some time to see how the pieces will fit together but this group must be willing to play small ball and take the extra base when the opportunity presents itself. We must be aggressive and put pressure on the defense to manufacture runs to help our pitchers each game.”
The Cobras’ scrimmage schedule shows encounters with Bishop England, Hanahan, Oceanside Collegiate and Georgetown and the non-conference slate includes West Ashley, Bluffton, Fort Dorchester, Ashley Ridge, Summerville and Stall. They also head back to the Southeastern Baseball Classic hosted by Hartsville High School over spring break in April.
Cane Bay starts the campaign in the Red Bank Invitational hosted by White Knoll High School March 2, 4, 6 and 7. They tangle with Lakewood, Brookland-Cayce and Laurens and have a placement game the last day of the event.
Cane Bay is in a region with Berkeley, Goose Creek, Stratford, James Island and Wando.
“We feel this group has the potential to challenge the top teams in the region and secure a playoff spot in 5A,” Todd said. “With a small number on the roster, we hope that makes for a tight-knit group that will play hard and pull for one another. Our success will be determined by how much our players believe in themselves and the focus and fight they bring to the ballpark each night.”
Todd credited the work of sub-varsity coaches for Cane Bay’s varsity success through the years, a point he makes when believing this squad will win its share of games.
“Our assistant coaches have done an excellent job in developing our players from top to bottom on all levels,” he said. “We are extremely lucky to have David Shelton and Tony Reyes running our middle school program and Will Felder and former Cobra Quinton Cable heading up our junior varsity program. These four coaches do a great job getting our players ready to produce for our varsity program.”