Pandemic robbed Lady Gators of victory tour

The Goose Creek High School girls basketball team captured its third state championship in four seasons just in the nick of time.
The COVID-19 pandemic took hold shortly after, though, and the 2019-20 Lady Gators were robbed of a victory tour. Lady Gators coach Tim Baldwin hated it for the group of overachievers who rose to the top after losing heaping scoops of talent from the championship team a year earlier. Five of those eight players who left the program went on to play in college. The 2018-19 squad ran teams out of the gym most of the time.
The last edition of GCHS girls basketball had to fight to the end on most nights.
“That clock ran out and it hit me,” Baldwin said about the 42-38 win over Clover inside Colonial Life Arena that capped it all on March 6. “I kind of teared up. We got the absolute best out of each one of those kids this year. They worked hard. Right now I still can’t believe it. They made it happen. It felt like a dream.”
Normally, the Lady Gators would have been honored by county council and the school board and made a trip to the statehouse and city hall. The 2018-19 championship squad also landed a free dinner at the Come Back Shack after scoring the final nine points to win by one against Spring Valley.
“We were rolling in a limo,” Baldwin said, metaphorically.
The latest championship team settled for a makeshift ring ceremony that was more of a dropsite. In May, they set a time to meet in the CVS parking lot by the school and Baldwin walked rings over to his players.
“You went from being Cinderella to it being midnight,” Baldwin said. “It was like poof, it was all gone. I remember sending them a group text not to take it for granted, that what they did was special.”
He would like the team to be recognized when school opens back up but realizes even then the pandemic still has things looking differently. Not all students will return to school and attendance at football games will be limited.
“The most important part is getting kids back to their education and go from there,” Baldwin said. “I would love to do something for them but there is still so much uncertainty. Everything has to be done right protocol-wise. I’m not pushing that part because I don’t want to put basketball before people but I would love for the school to recognize them at a school function or a football game. That would be awesome.”