Northwood's Gregory makes college choice

KeAirra Gregory has been double-double trouble on the basketball court for Northwood Academy’s opponents the last couple seasons.
Chargers coach Ginnell Curtis believes the soon-to-be-graduate will prove to be tough for opponents to deal with at the next level, too. Gregory made her college choice official on Feb. 9, inking a deal with the Johnson & Wales Wildcats in front of teammates, friends and family at the Northwood gym.
“I feel like she hasn’t even peaked yet,” Curtis said. “I feel like we were the foundation. The sky is the limit for her.”
Gregory (6-2) came to Northwood as a tall, quiet sophomore and was a role player in her first campaign on the hardwood, averaging 3.3 points and four rebounds for the Chargers. Gregory’s improvement was rapid, though.
Older and more experienced, Gregory shined in a starting role for Curtis’s squad as a junior. She averaged 11.3 points and 10 rebounds last season as the Chargers advanced to the state championship game.
Curtis traces Gregory’s growth back to simply wanting to get better and blocking out the time to make it happen. She put in the work not just at practice but on her own time, too.
“We pride ourselves here at Northwood Academy in that,” Curtis said. “Everything is earned. Nobody is going to give you anything. You’re going to have to work hard for it. I think she adapted to that concept, the mission we have here. That was a difference.”
Gregory averages 9.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game for the Chargers (12-5, 4-0 region) this season.
“She’s come up big,” Curtis said. “We have to have her. When she’s playing great, we flow. She’s very valuable.”
The Chargers figure to compete for a state championship this season.