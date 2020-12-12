Northwood girls return experienced squad

The Northwood Academy girls basketball team has advanced to three state championship games in four years under Ginnell Curtis and appears primed to make another long run this winter.
The Lady Chargers, runners-up in SCISA 3A each of the last two seasons and state champions in 2017, return six players off the 2019-20 squad that finished 26-2 after falling to Cardinal Newman by seven points in the finale.
“We definitely have another strong team,” Curtis said. “Our plan is to be there at the end again… We need another championship. Getting there is good but we’re ready to cut down the nets. I want these girls to experience what that is like.”
The top five scorers return, led by freshman guard Alaya Birch (13.8 ppg, 4.4 spg). Senior forward KeAirra Gregory (11.3 ppg, 10 rpg) and sophomore guard Amiyah Ferguson (10.1 ppg, 4.8 apg) also averaged double figures last season. Senior forward Anaya Manigault (8.6 ppg, 1.8 bpg ) and junior guard Rachel Ambroise (6.8 ppg) are solid scorers, too, and junior center Aubrielle Harris chipped in more than five points a game.
Coach Curtis’s team hammered visiting Augusta Christian 80-36 on Dec. 11 to improve to 3-0. The Lady Chargers missed the first four games of the season in quarantine because of COVID-19 concerns. Being held back helped them appreciate the opportunities that lie ahead.
“When we did get quarantined for those two weeks, it was a wakeup call for us,” Curtis said. “I think it helped them realize basketball could get taken away at any minute. I told them each night we get a blessing to practice. We get a blessing to play games. They know they need to give it their all because it might really be their last game.”
More team members are junior guard Carlie Muckelvaney, sophomore guard Jonna Douglas, freshman guard McKenzie Roper and junior forward Jessica Stoney-Patterson.
No matter who is on the floor, the Lady Chargers are dialed in on defense. Their trademark pressure produces easy buckets. A year ago, they averaged 16.8 steals and 5.8 blocks a contest.
“When our defense and our trapping is on point, I feel like our team is unstoppable,” Curtis said. “We cause teams to turn it over and to throw it away. We just cause havoc. It gives us easy baskets.”