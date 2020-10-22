Nine Knights finish all-region

The Stratford High School cross country teams had nine runners earn all-region honors at the Region 7-AAAAA championship meet on Oct. 21 at Wannamaker Park.
Both squads finished with 38 points and placed runner-up to Wando High School in the team standings. The Warriors took seven of the top 10 spots in the boys and girls races en route to the sweep, including boys winner Daniel Munoz, a senior, with a time of 16:58.10.
Cloe Runion, though, took home the individual title for Stratford’s girls. Only a familiar face was close to keeping Runion from winning.
Runion, an eighth grader, bested junior teammate Kaelan Pierce by almost three seconds to win the region championship with a time of 20:32.30. Pierce crossed the line in 20:35.53.
“I told them they were going to be in the front pack,” Stratford coach Connor Roudabush said. “I told them to sit there with that front pack at mile one and mile two. I said at mile three it was time to put a move on them. They went out and executed that race plan. I didn’t know who was going to win. Those two had been jostling back and forth for that first and second place all year. Cloe came out on top today. Maybe next time Kaelan will come out on top.”
Wando’s Caroline Condon was third, almost 20 seconds behind Pierce. The Lady Warriors took all of the spots between third and ninth to finish with 25 points.
Senior Olivia Diaz (22:52.20) and sophomore Emma Hatfield (23:16.44) finished 10th and 12 for Stratford, giving the Lady Knights four all-region runners.
Cane Bay freshman Alisa Haase (23:13.65) was 11th to take home an all-region patch for the Lady Cobras. Eighth grader Madison Johnson (23:49.92) was Berkeley’s top finisher in 15th.
The Stratford boys were paced by senior captain Ryland Kowalski in fourth. He was the first Knights runner across the finish line with a time of 17:08.89. Junior teammate Kyle Strickland (17:22.33) and freshman Ben Taylor (17:35.37) came in fifth and sixth.
“Ryland had a heck of a race," Roudabush said. "He was hoping to be No. 1 but he still had a phenomenal race in my eyes. It was a very tactical race going in. I told him and Kyle that it was going to be super tactical and to be ready. Ryland was up there in the front pack. He wanted to go out and show them what he had.”
Senior Hunter Calvert (18:25.91) and senior George Mayer (18:49.72) placed 11th and 12th to round out Stratford’s five all-region selections.
Junior Coleston Runge (19:05.79) paced Goose Creek in 15th place. Freshman Robert Kelsey (19:15.03) was Berkeley’s top runner in 16th while sophomore Ryan Krzysik (19:15.90) paced Cane Bay in 17th.
Twenty-four Class 5A squads, picked by committee, will advance to the state qualifying meet on Saturday, Oct. 31 at Sandhill Research and Education Center in Columbia. From there, the top six squads from each of two 12-team races make the state meet on Friday, Nov. 6, also at Sandhill.
“At the state qualifier meet, that’s where we have to race,” Roudabush said. “That’s where everything will be determined. We can put all this in a database but, when it comes down to it, it’s the top 12 teams on that day. As long as we’re there and we have the race of our season, we’ll be in the state meet.”