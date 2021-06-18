New Hawks coach inherits bunch with potential

Summer workouts have been well-attended and the talent level is better than Robert Mammes expected to inherit from a squad that was winless last season.
The new Hanahan High School boys basketball coach is optimistic about what lies ahead for the Hawks on the hardwood.
“Given that they were 0-8 last year, I didn’t think I would have as much talent as I do,” Mammes said. “I think we have some good players. I don’t know if we’ll have the deepest team in the world right out of the gate but we have much more talent than I anticipated.”
Mammes spent the last three seasons as the boys basketball coach at Cheraw High School, guiding the Braves to a Lower State final in 2019-20. He replaces Pieter Smits, who stepped away from the bench after 10 seasons. The Hawks made the playoffs six times under Smits but last season was tough and the schedule brutal.
“I’ve watched all but one game from last season and they were in just about every game,” Mammes said. “I’m not sure we have a particular strength just yet but we’ve got some good size and length that should lend itself to us being good defensively if they adjust and learn what I want them to do by December. We’ve got quite a bit of time to figure that out.”
A number of key players can return next season, including a pair who was all-region in 2019-20: rising senior forward Keith Bryant and rising senior center Kit Cooper. Cooper averaged seven points and seven rebounds while Bryant chipped in nine points, five rebounds and two steals a game. Also a slew of varsity lettermen returning will be a year older and physically stronger and the sub-varsity squads were solid in terms of wins and losses.
“We’ve got some good size,” Mammes said. “I would lean on us starting three kids over 6-3 which should make for a good starting lineup. The probable starting guard is a heck of an athlete, too. Defense and rebounding is what I hang my hat on, and toughness and physicality. That’s what we’re trying to get through to the kids.”
The Hawks have played seven games so far this summer and gotten in good work. Mammes believes they've won half of the quarters they've played.
“The kids have been really good,” Mammes said. “We’ve had great attendance for non-mandatory workouts. We’ve never been below 18 kids. That’s great attendance for the summer.”
Before working at Cheraw, Mammes led the JV program and was a varsity assistant at Carolina Forest High School for five years.
A Coastal Carolina graduate, Mammes was a college basketball referee in Conference Carolinas and the Big South before beginning a teaching career at Mullins High School.