McKeen wants to build powerhouse

Shawn McKeen believes the Cane Bay boys basketball program would have done more in terms of wins and losses last season had the varsity program not been quarantined three times due to COVID-19.
So, he takes over a program that’s in better shape than one win in 2020-21 suggests he is. The new basketball coach has been an assistant for four years on the Cane Bay sideline and takes over for Jacob Smith, who stepped away from the bench for health reasons halfway through last season. Tae Hanna was interim coach the remainder of the campaign.
“We have a great group of kids coming back,” said McKeen, who also coaches in the football program. “Most of the varsity team was quarantined three times. It was hard to get a good look at what we had. We played most of the region with a junior varsity team.”
As a result, the Cobras finished 1-10, beating only Berkeley High School in the final game of the regular season. It’s not coincidental Cane Bay was operating more like a varsity team that night.
Five seniors moved on from the program but the Cobras will return an experienced squad, including the JV bunch who took their lumps in region play.
“We’ve got eight varsity lettermen coming back,” McKeen said. “I would say all of them played significant minutes. Quite a few of them are out there playing travel ball right now. They’re out there getting better. I’m looking forward to June when we can go to some camps and begin building a foundation.”
Included in the group returning are two all-region picks who reached double digits in scoring. Sophomore guard Jordyn McKeen led with 14.8 points per game while junior guard Christian Smith added 10.1 points a contest and paced the Cobras with 5.1 boards a game. Junior guard Robert McLeod, junior forward Charles Bennett-Shaffer and junior guard Xavier Adams weren’t far behind in the scoring department at 9.4 ppg, 9.1 ppg and 8.4 ppg. McLeod also averaged team highs with 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals.
Junior post player Jonqui Yates chipped in 6.3 points and 2.8 boards a game.
Building a foundation for future seasons begins in less than a month when preseason work cranks up.
“I want our identity to be tough, aggressive defense,” McKeen said. “When everyone thinks of basketball, they say this team runs the floor well or shoots well. I want to be able to do all of that. I want to be competitive every minute we’re out there. That’s something to build around. I want it to be when an opponent comes in here they know it’s going to be rough and hostile. We want to build a powerhouse.”