Like everything else, football on hold

Goose Creek, SC (29445)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning then strong thunderstorms this afternoon. High 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.