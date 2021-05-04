You are the owner of this article.
Lee medalist; Stratford runner-up

Region golfers

Stratford's Blake (left) was the Region 7-AAAAA medalist and golfer of the year.

 Contributed photo

Region 7-AAAAA golfers took their best shots in the region’s golf tournament on May 4.

Stratford High School’s Blake Lee carded the top round at Santee Cooper to win the tournament and also earned region player of the year honors.

Lee’s 79 was one stroke better than Wando’s Tyler Tabor and two shots ahead of Wando’s Edward Orr.

Wando’s Harry De Grood was fourth with an 82 while teammate Sidak Chawla and Berkeley’s Fleet Murphy tied for fifth with 83s. Wando’s Jacob Keener posted an 85 to garner the last all-region position.

In the team standings, Wando bested runner-up Stratford by 13 shots, 326-339. Berkeley placed third with a 380, followed by Cane Bay (402) and Goose Creek (476).

The top four squads punched tickets to the Class 5A Lower State qualifier on May 10 at Shaftesbury Glen Golf & Fish Club in Conway.

Goose Creek’s William Swetckie moved on to Lower State as an individual.

The top eight teams and four individuals not on qualifying teams will advance to the Class 5A state tournament on May 17-18 at the Country Club of South Carolina.

Complete region scores below:

Blake Lee, Stratford 79

Tyler Taber, Wando 80

Edward Orr, Wando 81

Harry De Grood, Wando 82

Sidak Chawla, Wando 83

Fleet Murphy, Berkeley 83

Jacob Keener, Wando 85

Braden Owen, Stratford 86

Jesse Parker, Stratford 87

Seth Brand, Stratford 87

Jackson McLain, Berkeley 88

Jackson Presley, Cane Bay 88

Cole Bryant, Stratford 95

Jacob Panezich, Cane Bay 96

Rhyan Armstead, Berkeley 103

Nate Feddie, Berkeley 106

William Swetckie, Goose Creek 107

Austin Stueness, Berkeley 108

Brock Martin, Cane Bay 108

William Romero, Cane Bay 110

Hunter Adkins , Cane Bay 112

David Cannady, Goose Creek 122

Randy Curtis, Goose Creek 122

Tristan Daniels, Goose Creek 125

Benjamin Swetckie, Goose Creek 129