Lee medalist; Stratford runner-up

Region 7-AAAAA golfers took their best shots in the region’s golf tournament on May 4.
Stratford High School’s Blake Lee carded the top round at Santee Cooper to win the tournament and also earned region player of the year honors.
Lee’s 79 was one stroke better than Wando’s Tyler Tabor and two shots ahead of Wando’s Edward Orr.
Wando’s Harry De Grood was fourth with an 82 while teammate Sidak Chawla and Berkeley’s Fleet Murphy tied for fifth with 83s. Wando’s Jacob Keener posted an 85 to garner the last all-region position.
In the team standings, Wando bested runner-up Stratford by 13 shots, 326-339. Berkeley placed third with a 380, followed by Cane Bay (402) and Goose Creek (476).
The top four squads punched tickets to the Class 5A Lower State qualifier on May 10 at Shaftesbury Glen Golf & Fish Club in Conway.
Goose Creek’s William Swetckie moved on to Lower State as an individual.
The top eight teams and four individuals not on qualifying teams will advance to the Class 5A state tournament on May 17-18 at the Country Club of South Carolina.
Complete region scores below:
Blake Lee, Stratford 79
Tyler Taber, Wando 80
Edward Orr, Wando 81
Harry De Grood, Wando 82
Sidak Chawla, Wando 83
Fleet Murphy, Berkeley 83
Jacob Keener, Wando 85
Braden Owen, Stratford 86
Jesse Parker, Stratford 87
Seth Brand, Stratford 87
Jackson McLain, Berkeley 88
Jackson Presley, Cane Bay 88
Cole Bryant, Stratford 95
Jacob Panezich, Cane Bay 96
Rhyan Armstead, Berkeley 103
Nate Feddie, Berkeley 106
William Swetckie, Goose Creek 107
Austin Stueness, Berkeley 108
Brock Martin, Cane Bay 108
William Romero, Cane Bay 110
Hunter Adkins , Cane Bay 112
David Cannady, Goose Creek 122
Randy Curtis, Goose Creek 122
Tristan Daniels, Goose Creek 125
Benjamin Swetckie, Goose Creek 129