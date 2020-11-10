Lady Knights looking strong for next season

The Stratford High School volleyball team ended a season in the playoffs for the fifth straight year after missing out on the postseason fun seven consecutive years.
The 2020 Lady Knights finished 9-6 overall and placed second in the Region 7-AAAAA standings behind eventual state champion Wando High School with a 6-2 mark.
“There were some ups and downs as you would expect for younger personnel but overall we met our goal of making the playoffs,” fifth-year coach Aaron Tuuk said. “As the season progressed, everybody found their role on the team. With it being such a short season, it was hard to put the pieces together because you didn’t have a lot of room for error. There wasn’t time to experiment with a lineup but the girls adjusted well and were very competitive throughout the season.”
The campaign on the court was the last for a pair of senior starters, OH Tori Tennyson and senior MB Mikayla Stout. Tuuk spoke highly of both players and their contributions to the program.
“Mikayla has always brought the energy and enthusiasm to the team,” Tuuk said. “She will be sorely missed. She set a great example in that respect. She always had intensity throughout the game. Tori earned a starting role this year. This year was really her year. She developed into the type of player we could rely on. We knew what we were going to get out of her because she worked hard in practice.”
For next season, the Lady Knights bring back a pair of all-region players in junior RS/MB Tireh Smith and junior setter Salena Jones. Jones has been on varsity since the eighth grade.
“We get a lot of leadership and consistency from (Salena),” Tuuk said. “We kind of live and die from her performance. She holds the team together. Tireh came into her own as the season went along. She’s only been playing volleyball for a few years but she’s really developing. And we’ve got four or five defensive players who have allowed us to stay in rallies. It’s a group who is hungry and ready to compete.”
Expectations for next season have to be high. More letterwinners set to return in 2021 will be eighth-grade S/DS Eva Jones, sophomore OH/DS Ivy Scaggs, sophomore DS/L Anna Wilson, sophomore DS/OH Makenna Dutcher, freshman DS/L Lillian Childress, sophomore RS/MB Ta’lia Griffin and junior MB/OH Bianca O’Neill.
“Hopefully, next season we’ll get our full offseason in and be able to hit the ground running in August, seeing if we can pick up where we left off,” Tuuk said. “Our goal every year is to make the playoffs. That’s a given. The girls who have been on the team for the last several years are ready to do a little bit more, though. Yes, we want to make the playoffs but we want to do some damage when we get there.”