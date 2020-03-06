Lady Gators strike gold again (with video)

Goose Creek girls basketball coach Tim Baldwin led his team to a fourth state championship on Friday night.
Goose Creek defeated Upper State champion Clover 42-38 in what could best be described as a slugfest at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. The Gators are state champions for the third time in the last four years and successfully defended their crown after winning last year.
However, without question, the 2019-20 Goose Creek squad did more with less than any of Baldwin’s other three championship-winning teams.
Gone from last year’s winning team were eight players, including five that went on to play college basketball. Baldwin leaned heavily on four seniors and that was enough to post a 27-3 record and bring a championship trophy back to The Swamp.
“You lose eight kids off a state championship team, that’s hard,” Baldwin said. “We’re talking about a lot of kids with no varsity experience. Our seniors carried the weight and did a great job of leading this team.”
Goose Creek made 14 of 18 free throws in the second half, and converted 10 of 11 opportunities in the final four minutes of the game. But it was a strong, physical defensive effort that proved to be the key ingredient for the Gators.
Clover came into the final averaging better than 60 points per game, and Goose Creek held the Blue Eagles to 25.5 percent shooting. Clover held a 38-24 edge in rebounding.
“We always just believe in staying in the game and giving ourselves a chance to win in the fourth quarter,” Baldwin said. “We were able to figure it out and we held together on defense. That was the biggest thing. They (Clover) were averaging about 63 points per game. The defense gave us a chance.”
Senior forward Janise Shaw led Goose Creek with 16 points, going 7 for 7 from the field, while grabbing eight rebounds. Senior guard Aniyah Oliver, who finished with 13 points, played four years at Goose Creek but missed her sophomore season with a torn ACL.
Oliver, who had eight assists, says the legacy left by her senior class is simple.
“Winning,” she said. “That’s it. I hope we passed it down to the younger kids and hope they can come back here next year.”
The first half was one of poor shooting by both teams. Goose Creek made only five of its 20 field-goal attempts and missed all four of its free throws while totaling nine points.
Clover was only marginally better, hitting 7 of 20 attempts from the field. The Blue Eagles held a 14-11 halftime lead.
“This game had to be low-scoring, so I told the girls, ‘hey we only scored 11, but they only scored 14’” Baldwin said. “I felt like we needed to keep it in the 40’s.”
Goose Creek picked up the scoring pace in the third quarter, using a 7-1 run to take an 18-15 lead midway through the period.
Clover stayed close with free throws, failing to make a field goal for more than six minutes of the quarter. An offensive rebound and putback by Taylor Thomas and a layup by Ashley Farmer in a 30-second span pushed Clover to a 23-18 lead. Clover held a 23-20 advantage heading into the final period.
As is often the case in big games, the fourth and final quarter was intense. Oliver’s two free throws tied the game at 26 with 5:56 remaining.
Clover took a 32-29 lead on Aleysha Wade’s bucket but Shaw hit two free throws with 2:48 remaining to cut the Gators' deficit to one. Oliver then gave the Gators a 33-32 lead with a layup at the 2:14 mark.
Clover guard Mariana Ballard was called for a charge as her layup went through the basket, wiping out the score. Goose Creek quickly flipped the ball inbounds and Oliver found Shaw down the floor for an easy layup and a 35-32 lead.
The free throw show sealed the deal as Kolia Adams made four in a row to give the Gators a 39-32 lead. Adams, one of the veteran senior players, finished with eight points and made five of six free throws in the game.
“This is so special, because it’s my last game,” Adams said. “I am so proud of my team. We had a lot of young players and as a senior, I just tried to help them and show them how we do things. It’s a special team.”