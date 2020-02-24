Lady Gators roll into Lower State final

For four Goose Creek High School seniors, their final home game unfolded like most all of them before it.
The Lady Gators dominated visiting River Bluff from the outset of a third-round game in the Class 5A girls basketball playoffs on Monday night, coasting to a 61-26 victory.
Goose Creek built a 16-0 lead after a quarter and River Bluff’s only field goal in the first two quarters came at the halftime horn as the Lady Gators kept alive their opportunity to win their third state crown in four seasons. Goose Creek went on to lead 24-6 at halftime and outscored River Bluff 37-20 in the second half to completely pull away.
“I’m going to be straight-up honest,” Goose Creek coach Tim Baldwin said. “If you had told me before the year this team would make it to the Lower State championship I would have said ‘yeah, right.’”
But a senior group of guards Aniyah Oliver and Kolia Adams and forwards Jakara Johnson and Janise Shaw has not missed a beat picking up where last year’s talented group left off.
“They’ve not only led on the basketball court but they have built relationships with the young kids and helped them feel comfortable,” Baldwin said. “It’s been fun to see how far they’ve gone. Right now, they’re playing lights out, too. They expect to win.”
Oliver led the way with 16 points, while Shaw also reached double figures with 14 points. Johnson contributed nine points.
Japonica Wilson was River Bluff’s top scorer with 13 points. River Bluff ends the season 17-10.
The Lady Gators have won 16 straight and head into the Lower State title game with a 25-3 record. Goose Creek will tangle with Region 7-AAAAA foe Wando High School at 5 pm. on Saturday at the Florence Civic Center.
Wando advanced with a 31-27 win over Berkeley High School on Tuesday. Goose Creek won both regular season contests against Wando, by eight points in Mount Pleasant and nine in Goose Creek.
“They’ve got a lot of seniors so you can’t count them out,” Baldwin said. “At the beginning of the season, I really expected them to be where they’re at.”
If Goose Creek can fend off Wando for the third time, it will square off with either Clover High School or Irmo High School on March 6 at 7 p.m. in Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.