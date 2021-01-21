Lady Gators ready for region battles

Two impressive streaks are in peril when the Region 7-AAAAA slate tips off for Goose Creek High School’s girls basketball team.
The Lady Gators have won 78 consecutive region contests with seven straight region titles along the way. While tradition hasn’t completely graduated, Coach Tim Baldwin’s program is as young and inexperienced as it’s been in quite a while. It’s not ranked inside the state’s top 10.
That seems to bode well for hungry opponents who have been trying to catch the Gators, winners of three state titles in four years. Baldwin’s team has been dealt massive graduation turnover the last two years.
“Everybody is pretty even with each other,” he said. “That’s the fun part. Every night it’s going to come down to which team performs. You’re going to have to play your butt off for eight games. There are no gimmes. There’s no easy games, but that’s what you want. It makes you feel alive when games come down to the fourth quarter. You’re going to have to punch in every night. There are no holidays.”
The Lady Gators have been able to clear every hurdle so far, though not without significant resistance. They are 6-0 with four wins by single digits and another by 11 points. All but one was a four-quarter battle.
The last was 35-28 against Ashley Ridge on Dec. 18. COVID-19 concerns have kept the Lady Gators off the floor since, though. It’s been the same story with all four of their region foes but the wait comes to an end later this month.
Goose Creek returns to action Jan. 30 in its Region 7-AAAAA opener at home against Cane Bay. The region slate is set for eight games. Wando was the preseason region favorite followed by Goose Creek and Berkeley.
“We’re just ready to play,” Baldwin said. “The good thing was we got to work on some things but the bad thing is after about two weeks you get to where you’re tired of practicing against each other. As far as knowing what to do, we made some progress. But you’re not going to get the same level of competition as you would in a game when it’s your first team against somebody else’s first team.”
Junior guards Ravin Griffin and Sharriah Green pace the Lady Gators on the scoreboard with 14.2 points per game, while Griffin leads in rebounding (5.2 rpg) and Green in steals per game (4.3 spg).
Sophomore Kai McGee is out front with 2.8 assists per game.
Junior guard Samiyah Grant is the third leading scorer with 9.3 points per game.
Sophomore forward Teilana Johnson contributes more than a bucket per game and is the second leading rebounder with four boards a game.