Lady Gators in familiar territory

Goose Creek’s formula for winning was on display in the second round of the Class 5A girls basketball playoffs.
The Lady Gators raced out to a 17-6 lead in the first quarter and maintained control the rest of the way in a 53-38 victory over Ashley Ridge on Friday. They've won 15 straight games.
“It’s real simple,” Lady Gators coach Tim Baldwin said. “Defense is going to take us there. If you shoot the ball lights out, that’s a good combination to have.”
Guard Aniyah Oliver scored a game-high 21 points for Goose Creek (24-3) and guard Kolia Adams added 14 points, including eight in the first quarter.
“We came out and shot the ball extremely well,” Baldwin said. “The guards really lit it up early.”
Forward Janise Shaw chipped in 11 points for the Lady Gators, who host River Bluff in the third round on Monday (after press time).
The winner advances to tangle with either Wando or Berkeley in the Lower State final on Saturday at 5 p.m. in the Florence Civic Center.
Goose Creek opened the playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 18 with a 58-36 win over South Florence.
The Lady Gators used an 11-2 run to go up 20-11 in the first quarter and pushed the lead to 34-17 at the break. Baldwin’s bunch went up by more than 20 in the third quarter and began to freely substitute.
“You want somebody to push you a little bit, and South Florence did,” Baldwin said, “but you also want it to be where you push back and get some younger kids in the game. I thought they did well. They ran the offense and played hard on defense.”
Oliver scored 21 points and Adams added 10 points.
Shaw contibuted seven points for the Gators and Ravin Griffin chipped in six points.
Goose Creek has won two of the last three state championships.