Lady Gators claim another region title

One Goose Creek High School basketball team has locked up its seventh straight region crown and the other enters the final week of the regular season in hot pursuit of its first region title since 2017.
Senior guards Aniyah Oliver and Kolia Adams led the Lady Gators with 19 and 14 points respectively on Friday as Goose Creek edged visiting Wando High School 44-35, winning its 76th straight region contest and extending its streak of region titles.
The Lady Gators (20-3, 8-0 Region 7-AAAAA) made eight free throws in the final 40 seconds to break open a one-point game.
“That’s just winning a scrappy game right there,” Goose Creek girls coach Tim Baldwin said. “We came down and hit free throws. We talk all the time about all we have to do is have one more point than the other team.”
Baldwin’s team made 22 of 26 free throws, including 14 of 15 in the fourth quarter.
Wando lost for only the second time in region play – both to Goose Creek – but put a scare into the home team. The Lady Warriors scored the first seven points and led 20-16 early in the third quarter.
Goose Creek gained some traction with a 13-2 run and led 29-22 going into the final period.
Wando pulled within 36-35 in the final minute on a 3-pointer but didn’t score again.
The region title was the 14th for Baldwin.
Goose Creek hosts James Island on Tuesday, Feb. 11 and ends the regular season on Friday, Feb. 14.
For the Gators’ boys team, two wins would do the trick and give them the No. 1 seed out of the region.
They are tied for first with James Island at 6-2 in the region after holding off Wando, 41-39, on Friday. The Gators led 34-23 with just over four minutes left but opened the door with a sloppy stretch of basketball.
“We had missed layups, missed free throws, some careless passes and blown assignments,” Goose Creek coach Blake Hall said. “It’s like we’ll have breakdowns right when we see some positive. We relax and teams make runs on us. But I don’t think we’re far off. We just have to put four quarters together.”
Demetri Simmons scored 12 points and Justin Alexander added 11 for the Gators (12-11). Yaturi Bolton chipped in nine points.
Wando led 12-10 at halftime but Goose Creek outscored the Warriors 15-4 in the third quarter to gain some separation.
The Warriors rallied, though, to pull within 41-39 and had the ball last with three seconds left after a pair of missed free throws but couldn't get off a final shot.