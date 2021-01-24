Lady Chargers perfect in region play

The Northwood Academy girls basketball team seems to be hitting its stride.
The Lady Chargers defeated Pinewood Prep 72-27 on Jan. 22 to improve to 10-4 on the season, with a 3-0 mark against region foes. Since returning from holiday break, Northwood has also defeated Porter-Gaud (80-35), Lowcountry Prep (79-30) and First Baptist School (55-38) while only dropping a single game to Camden (60-44).
“We have been really working hard on the little things like boxing out, rebounding and pushing the ball, as well as on our defense,” Northwood coach Ginnell Curtis said. “We got off quarantine right after Christmas so we weren’t able to play in the Carolina Invitational, but we picked up a game against a very skilled Camden team that has one of the top girls in the Class of 2024. I feel like we are on the up and peaking at the right time.”
Senior Anaya Manigault, freshman Alayah Birch and sophomore Amiyah Ferguson are all averaging 13 points or more per game for the Lady Charges. Senior KeAirra Gregory is averaging 10 points and 10 rebounds per game and Manigault is averaging 7 rebounds per game. Junior Rachel Ambroise is leading in steals, averaging 3.2 per game.
Other members of the team are Jonna Douglas, Aubrielle Harris, Carlie Muckelvaney, McKenzie Roper and Jessica Stoney Patterson.
Northwood travels to Porter-Gaud Jan. 29 and hosts First Baptist Feb. 5.