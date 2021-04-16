Knights sweep Stags

The Stratford High School boys soccer team swept Berkeley in Region 7-AAAAA competition on April 13 and 15.
The Knights edged the Stags 2-1 in a hard-fought first game in Moncks Corner before coasting to an 8-1 victory two days later at home.
Senior Octavio Herrera booted in a pair of goals in the second half of the first game to lift the Knights. Stratford coach Jessie Stament didn't like his team's energy level in the first half.
“I think the guys were sluggish coming off spring break,” Stament said. “We settled into it later than I would have liked. We missed some shots and their keeper made some great saves, too. (On Thursday) we just did a better job finishing. They were amped up and ready to get Tuesday’s game off their back.”
Stratford’s Josue DaSilva found the back of the net three times in the first half of the second game and the Knights piled it on in the second half with additional tallies from Deshaun Mitchell, Mikal Green, Yhago Brenner, Kerelle Carranza and Aiden Mitchell.
Jackson Kotowski was the goalkeeper in both games for the Knights.
The game was senior night for seven Stratford seniors.
The Knights travel to Goose Creek on April 20 and host the Gators on April 23 in the final two region matches of the season.