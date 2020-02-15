Knights stop skid in basketball rivalry (with video)

Five players reached double figures and Stratford High School overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to take down rival Goose Creek on Friday.
Led by David Washington's 16 points, the Knights ended a skid that goes back to the 2004 or 2005 season. Wesley Witherspoon and Telvon Coakley added 13 points apiece in the 65-59 victory at Stratford.
Jontae Davis and Ja'Rel Cheeseborough chipped in 11 points respectively for the Knights (17-12, 5-5 region)
Demetri Simmons led the Gators with 21 points and Yaturi Bolton added 15 points.
Goose Creek (13-12, 7-3 region) led 28-20 at halftime but couldn't hang on. The loss didn't hurt the Gators' playoff seeding, though. They had already locked up the No. 1 seed with a win over James Island on Tuesday.
Both teams advance to the Class 5A playoffs and open up against Myrtle Beach-area squads on Feb. 19. As the region champion, Goose Creek hosts St. James. As the fourth-place squad, Stratford travels to Region 6 champion Conway.
In the girls game, Goose Creek extended its dominance in the crosstown rivalry and and continued its streak of region victories with a 50-22 win at Stratford.
Aniyah Oliver led the Lady Gators with a game-high 15 points while Janise Shaw and Kolia Adams chipped in 13 and 11 points as Goose Creek won its 78th consecutive region game.
Tiondra Ross scored eight points for Stratford, which has not win in the series since 2007.
The Lady Gators (21-3, 10-0 region), seeded first, host fourth-seeded South Florence on Feb. 18 and would square off against third-seeded Spring Valley or second-seeded Ashley Ridge on Feb. 21.
Cane Bay girls in playoffs
The Cane Bay High School girls basketball team dropped the regular-season finale against Berkeley, 48-35, on Friday but still finished fourth in the Region 7-AAAAA standings to advance to the postseason.
The Lady Cobras (11-12, 4-6 region) travel to Carolina Forest High School on Feb. 18 to begin the Class 5A playoffs.
Should Cane Bay upset the Region 6 champion, it would travel to either second-seeded River Bluff or third-seeded Stall on Feb. 21.